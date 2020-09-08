OPSInsight™ wins a Good Design Award

Corin: Connected Orthopedic Insight

OPSInsight Wins Good Design Award Winner Accolade in Australia’s International Good Design Awards.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corin Australia, a global orthopaedic technology business, is proud to announce OPSInsight™, our cloud-based, interactive pre-operative planning platform has been awarded a Good Design Award. Corin’s Optimized Positioning System has its roots in Australian technology innovation, and we are proud to receive an Australian based, internationally recognised accolade for design excellence.

The winners of Australia’s peak international design awards – the highest honour for design and innovation in the country were announced today during the 2020 Good Design Week.

OPSInsight received a prestigious Good Design Award Winner Accolade in the Product Design Medical and Scientific category in recognition for outstanding design and innovation.

The annual Good Design Awards is Australia’s oldest and most prestigious international Awards for design and innovation with a proud history dating back to 1958. The Awards celebrate the best new products and services on the Australian market, excellence in architectural design, engineering, fashion, digital and communication design, design strategy, social impact design and young designers.

More than 55 Good Design Awards Jurors evaluated each entry according to a strict set of design criteria which covers ‘good design’, ‘design innovation’ and ‘design impact’. Projects recognised with a Good Design Award must demonstrate excellence in good design and convince the Jury they are worthy of recognition at this level.



About OPSInsight



OPSInsight™ is a cloud-based, interactive pre-operative planning platform for primary total hip replacement (THR). Unique three-dimensional biomechanical analysis enables surgeons to visualise patient-specific functional movement throughout range of motion, to optimise component positioning.

The Good Design Awards Jury praised OPSInsight, commenting: “The collaborative design development process has delivered a user-focused tool that enhances preoperative planning. It's a great example of cooperative innovation between surgeon, engineers and software development. The pre-planning of the hip replacement can only improve the possibility for the patient to regain the same life involvement. This product is a good example of pre-emptive design offering which positively blurs the link between product and service design.”

Dr. Brandon Gien, CEO of Good Design Australia said: “Receiving a Good Design Award is a significant achievement given the very high calibre and record number of entries received in 2020.”

“There’s no doubt it has been a really tough year for everyone so it’s nice to be able to share some good news for a change. The projects represented in this year’s Good Design Awards shine a positive light on our creative and innovative capacity as human beings. These inspirational winning projects give me hope and optimism that our design community will continue to innovate, no matter how challenging the world around us is,” said Dr. Gien.

“Australia’s Good Design Award is more than a symbol of design excellence - it represents the hard work and dedication towards an innovative outcome that will ultimately make our lives better. These projects showcase the shear brilliance of design and the potential it has to improve our world,” said Dr. Gien.

The 2020 Good Design Awards attracted a record number of submissions with an astonishing 835 design projects evaluated in this year’s international design awards.

For more information about OPS™ visit www.coringroup.com

About Corin

Headquartered in Cirencester, UK, Corin is a fast-growing international orthopaedic company with a vision is to revolutionize orthopaedics by gaining, understanding and sharing insight at every stage of the arthroplasty experience. The unique combination of advanced technologies, shared knowledge and clinically proven implants is intended to deliver better outcomes and maximize healthcare value for patients, surgeons and healthcare providers.

OPS Insight