VSP Westminster / Theft from a motor vehicle
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 20B104154
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Dave R Powers
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 09/04/20 @ 2100hrs – 09/05/20 @ 1230hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION: Houghton Road; Dummerston, VT
VIOLATION: Larceny from a Motor Vehicle
VICTIM: Alana Stevenson
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dummerston, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Between the aforementioned date and time, it was reported to VSP that two motor vehicles were broken into on Houghton Road in Dummerston, VT. The vehicles broken into were a red 2019 Toyota Tacoma and an orange 2018 Jeep Wrangler. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Trooper Dave R Powers, Vermont State Police Westminster or submit an anonymous tip via https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
