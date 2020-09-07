Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
VSP Westminster / Theft from a motor vehicle

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B104154

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Tpr. Dave R Powers                           

STATION:     Westminster                

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 09/04/20 @ 2100hrs – 09/05/20 @ 1230hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Houghton Road; Dummerston, VT

VIOLATION: Larceny from a Motor Vehicle

 

VICTIM: Alana Stevenson

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dummerston, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Between the aforementioned date and time, it was reported to VSP that two motor vehicles were broken into on Houghton Road in Dummerston, VT. The vehicles broken into were a red 2019 Toyota Tacoma and an orange 2018 Jeep Wrangler. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Trooper Dave R Powers, Vermont State Police Westminster or submit an anonymous tip via https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

 

COURT ACTION: N

COURT DATE/TIME:            

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

