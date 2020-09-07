VSP Westminster / Theft from a motor vehicle

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B104154

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Dave R Powers

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 09/04/20 @ 2100hrs – 09/05/20 @ 1230hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Houghton Road; Dummerston, VT

VIOLATION: Larceny from a Motor Vehicle

VICTIM: Alana Stevenson

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dummerston, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: Between the aforementioned date and time, it was reported to VSP that two motor vehicles were broken into on Houghton Road in Dummerston, VT. The vehicles broken into were a red 2019 Toyota Tacoma and an orange 2018 Jeep Wrangler. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Trooper Dave R Powers, Vermont State Police Westminster or submit an anonymous tip via https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

