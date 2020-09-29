Australia hits 20,000 implantations of Trinity™ cup

Trinity™ cup demonstrates a 0.3% Cumulative Percent Revision (CPR) rate for dislocation at 10 years compared to 0.6% for all other conventional THA Trinity™ Cups

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corin Australia, a global orthopaedic technology business, is proud to announce its Trinity™ cup has recently reached the milestone of 20,000 Implantations, including the majority of these procedures using OPS™ technology. The Trinity cup has been used in over 120,000 Total Hip Arthroplasty’s (THA’s) worldwide and is the 4th most implanted primary acetabular shell in Australia (Figure HT7, AOANJRR 2019)¹.

• 20,000 Trinity™ procedures have been performed in Australia and is the 4th most used primary acetabular cup in the Australian Registry (Figure HT7, AOANJRR 2019)¹

• 1,500 procedures were performed using the Trinity™ Dual Mobility

• Majority of these were used in combination with Corin’s OPS™ technology

The Trinity cup comes with a wide range of liner options, including ultra-low wear vitamin E blended polyethylene and the modular Trinity Dual Mobility construct to improve stability for select patients². Trinity was carefully designed to minimize bone loss, allowing a 36mm ceramic articulation in a 50mm shell and encompassing a highly polished outer rim to reduce potential soft tissue impingement.

Corin’s OPS™ technology is used today in most Trinity cases across Australia. OPS™ uses pre-operative functional imaging to allow surgeons to plan optimal implant alignment while considering individual patient anatomy, spinopelvic mobility and functional biomechanics through its interactive cloud-based planning platform OPSInsight™. Today, the Trinity cup demonstrates a 0.3% Cumulative Percent Revision (CPR) rate for dislocation at 10 years compared to 0.6% for all other conventional THA (AOANJRR 2019)³. Furthermore, Trinity™ demonstrates a CPR of just 2.8% at 8 years compared to 4.4% for all other conventional THA (AOANJRR 2019)³.

Dr Michael Solomon, from the Prince of Wales Hospital, Prince of Wales Private Hospital and St Vincent’s Private Hospital in Sydney, states,

“The Trinity cup’s versatility with the ability to use ECiMa polyethylene or ceramic in 28, 32, 36 and 40mm bearings together with a Dual Mobility option gives me confidence that I can deliver an optimal solution for each of my patients using OPS technology. The range of bearing options afforded by the Trinity cup is critical in optimising patient outcomes"

Trinity™ Advanced Acetabular System