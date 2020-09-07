Young Singer Isaac Brown’s Hotly Anticipated Single ‘She Want It All’ Finally Arrives

She Want It All Cover Art Isaac accompanied by dancers Jae Alana & Noah Jackson

Isaac Brown sheds his "bubble gum pop" image, seamlessly blending the sounds of Pop, Hip Hop, and R&B to create a refreshing sound of his own.

Where Isaac Brown shines the most is confidence: He is so at ease on stage, and seems so happy to be there, that as an audience member you're willing to follow him down whatever path he takes you.” — - Donald Munro, The Fresno Bee

LOS ANGLES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- With a silky smooth voice that recalls some of the greatest pop vocalists of all time, Isaac Brown has spent much of his young life cultivating his skills and getting ready to burst into the music world. On his newest single, he finally capitalizes on that promise, embracing a sophisticated sound that blends R&B, Hip Hop, and Electronica into a wild, hook-filled sound all his own.This track is a collaboration between 19-year-old Isaac and 17-year-old Canadian co-writer/co-producer Charlie Downer. It is almost impossible to believe that such a sophisticated track could be made by teenagers, but it's true, right down to the show-stealing guitar solo by 15-year-old Christopher Woods.‘She Want It All (All Of Me)’ bursts with the youthful exuberance of a fully liberated talent realizing his potential. Although he is only nineteen, Isaac paints a compelling picture of jealousy and lust that could have just as easily come from an artist twice his age. The first single leading up to his debut EP, this track is just the tip of the iceberg. This charismatic young artist is sure to be a force for years to come.‘She Want It All (All Of Me)’ is available everywhere September 8, 2020

Isaac Brown - She Want It All (All Of Me) Teaser