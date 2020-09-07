Sipcom enters Sunday Times Tech Track 100 league table
Sipcom, the industry leading specialist in communications and collaboration services, today announced it has entered the 2020 Sunday Times Sage Tech Track 100LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sipcom, the industry leading specialist in communications and collaboration services, today announced it has entered the 2020 Sunday Times Sage Tech Track 100 list at Number 77 – the latest list of Britain’s fastest-growing private technology companies.
Headquartered in London but with offices across the world, Sipcom experienced 140% year on year growth in 2019. Founder and CEO of Sipcom, Daniel Allen commented, “We are delighted and deeply proud to announce that we’ve become members of this elite club.
The Sunday Times Tech Track 100 is an incredibly prestigious league table that is held in high esteem by business leaders across the world. Despite the global challenge of covid-19 that all businesses have faced, we have had an incredible year so far and this award is a real testament to the Sipcom team’s constant hard work and dedication to our clients.”
The Sunday Times Sage Tech Track 100 league table ranks Britain’s top 100 private tech companies with the fastest-growing sales over the last three years of operation. The list is subsequently compiled by Fast Track with the final 100 published in The Sunday Times on 6th September this year.
The list, which is now in its 20th year, has played host to some of Britain’s biggest success stories, with several alumni going on to become listed companies.
