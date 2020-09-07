Salsa Kings Promotes Martin Rodriguez as Manager

One of Miami’s leading latin dance studios has made a promotion within its company.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Miami-based dance studio Salsa Kings announced today that Martin Rodriguez has been promoted to the role of manager.

“Martin is so deserving of this promotion,” said Andres Fernandez, owner and company spokesperson for Salsa Kings. “Martin’s skills, experience, and dedication will help take our clients and our company to the next level of success.”

Salsa Kings was established in 1998. All dance instructors are certified by the World Salsa Federation and are World Champions in the Salsa and Bachata Cabaret divisions. The company has worked with world-renowned artists such as Pitbull, Willy Chirino, La India, Oscar de Leon, and Jose Alberto “El Canario” and more.

“Our beloved student and friend, Martin Rodriguez, started dancing at Salsa Kings in November of 2014 and immediately became part of the family,” Fernandez revealed, before adding, “His dedication to his studies led him to become an instructor in July of 2017 and has recently been appointed manager of the studio he learned at.”

“I’m very excited,” said Martin, whose promotion as manager comes on the heels of Salsa Kings gaining popularity on one of the world’s hottest social media platforms. Salsa Kings has gained more than 20K followers in less than six months on TikTok. Individuals can follow the company @salsakings on TikTok.

"My first love and still preferred style of dance is Casino,” Martin said. “Have studied and learned to really appreciate the LA and Mambo styles. Also, continue to expand my Bachata skills."

For more information, please visit www.salsakings.com/blog.

###

About Salsa Kings

Salsa Kings' mission is to train, recruit, and unite dance talent and entrepreneurs from all over the world to provide a global, loving, all-style dance culture that offers first-rate instruction, unforgettable events, premium dance supplies, paramount showcases, and more income opportunities in the arts to the masses.

Contact Details:

Andres Fernandez

14254 SW 8th St

Miami, FL 33184

United States

Phone: 305.553.0555

Source: Salsa Kings