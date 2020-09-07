20A103773 Agg Domestic, Sexual Assault, DUI #2 DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A103773

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Collier

STATION: VSP Williston

CONTACT#:802 878 7111

DATE/TIME: 9/6/2020 1831 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pettingill Rd, Westford VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, Sexual Assault, DUI #2, DLS

ACCUSED: Shawn Sartelle

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westford, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 9/6/2020 at approximately 1831 hours Troopers from the Williston State Police Barracks responded to a reported disturbance at a residence. Investigation found that the defendant Shawn Sartelle had operated a motor vehicle while under the influence while DLS. While speaking with the victims the investigation found additional offenses of Aggravated Domestic Assault and Sexual Assault had occurred. Sartelle was lodged and cited into Chittenden County Superior Court.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/8/2020 0830

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED Y - LOCATION: Northwestern Correctional

BAIL: 2000.00

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.