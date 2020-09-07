Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 91 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 182,921 in the last 365 days.

20A103773 Agg Domestic, Sexual Assault, DUI #2 DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A103773

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Andrew Collier                           

STATION: VSP Williston                     

CONTACT#:802 878 7111

 

DATE/TIME: 9/6/2020 1831 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pettingill Rd, Westford VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, Sexual Assault, DUI #2, DLS

 

ACCUSED: Shawn Sartelle                                               

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westford, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 9/6/2020 at approximately 1831 hours Troopers from the Williston State Police Barracks responded to a reported disturbance at a residence. Investigation found that the defendant Shawn Sartelle had operated a motor vehicle while under the influence while DLS. While speaking with the victims the investigation found additional offenses of Aggravated Domestic Assault and Sexual Assault had occurred. Sartelle was lodged and cited into Chittenden County Superior Court.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/8/2020 0830           

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED  Y - LOCATION: Northwestern Correctional    

BAIL: 2000.00

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

20A103773 Agg Domestic, Sexual Assault, DUI #2 DLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.