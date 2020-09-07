20A103773 Agg Domestic, Sexual Assault, DUI #2 DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A103773
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Andrew Collier
STATION: VSP Williston
CONTACT#:802 878 7111
DATE/TIME: 9/6/2020 1831 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Pettingill Rd, Westford VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, Sexual Assault, DUI #2, DLS
ACCUSED: Shawn Sartelle
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westford, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 9/6/2020 at approximately 1831 hours Troopers from the Williston State Police Barracks responded to a reported disturbance at a residence. Investigation found that the defendant Shawn Sartelle had operated a motor vehicle while under the influence while DLS. While speaking with the victims the investigation found additional offenses of Aggravated Domestic Assault and Sexual Assault had occurred. Sartelle was lodged and cited into Chittenden County Superior Court.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/8/2020 0830
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED Y - LOCATION: Northwestern Correctional
BAIL: 2000.00
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.