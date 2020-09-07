SGNB Records Announces Hybrid Blues Long-Awaited Self-Titled Debut Album
New Zealand blues rockers Hybrid Blues releasing much anticipated debut albumDENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SGNB Records and Hybrid Blues band are thrilled to announce the release of the self-titled debut album Hybrid Blues, available on major streaming platforms Sept. 13.
From "The Land of the Long White Cloud" Aotearoa (New Zealand) Hybrid Blues are a 4-piece band featuring Mike Everand (guitar), Adam Pendred (bass), Mark Schaumann (drums) and fronted by award winning singer-songwriter Roy Hudson (Loose Moorings, Koru). Born in Whakatane (Ngati awa Tribe) and raised in Tauranga, Aotearoa (New Zealand), Hudson was the lead singer/song writer for former UK Metal Band, Koru & UK Blues/Classic Rock Originals Band Loose Moorings, releasing several albums during his 30 year stay in the United Kingdom. His songwriting awards include Best Latin American song “Left in Limbo” and 4th with his song "Enough" in Worldwide Song Competition for "Best Ballad. "
Hybrid Blues formed upon Hudson’s return to New Zealand and the group wrapped up their self-titled studio album with Tauranga-based musician/producer Tim Julian this year, which contains tracks influenced by genres as diverse as country, blues, rock, folk, Latin, and so much more. Imagine the depth of Pink Floyd, mixed with the visceral authenticity of Jimi Hendrix and the groovy charisma of Quincy Jones and you can get close to understanding the vision and formula that is found at the heart of Hybrid Blues’ music, a genre that can only be described as… "Hybrid Blues”.
Upcoming shows include Auckland Revelry on Sunday 13th at September 4pm, Rotorua Blues Society on 27th September at Rotorua Social Club 5pm, and Rotorua Blues Festival Labour Weekend performing Sat/Sun 24th/25th of Oct. 2020.
-“Passionate soul-rock amidst a plethora of addictive grooves – Hybrid Blues’ new self-titled debut album is a fine collection of engaging, seductive originals”—Stereo Stickman
-“Vocally superb, Lyrically supreme and the music is pure, honest, raw and passionate”—RB Magazine
