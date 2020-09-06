Westminster Barracks / DUI Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
DUI CRASH
CASE#:20B104170
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Connor Spurr
STATION: VSP Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME:09/06/2020 0016 hours
STREET: East West Rd
TOWN: Dummerston
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Middle Rd
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS:Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Chelsea Whalen
AGE:29
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy NH
VEHICLE YEAR:2007
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Compass
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:Yes
INJURIES: Yes
HOSPITAL: Brattleboro Memorial Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 09/06/2020 at approximately 0016 hours, the Vermont State Police received a
report of a single motor vehicle crash on East West Rd, in the Town of
Dummerston (Windham County) VT. Whalen was traveling east on East West Road,
when she veered off the road going around a curve, causing the vehicle to roll
over several times. Whalen was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital for
injuries sustained from the vehicle crash. Whalen was suspected to be under the
influence of alcohol. Once medically cleared, Whalen was taken into custody and
transported to the State Police Barracks in Westminster for processing. Whalen
was issued a citation to appear at Windham County Court on 09/22/2020 at 1330
hours to answer to the charge of Driving Under the Influence. Following
processing, Whalen was released to a sober third party.
LODGED - No LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Windham
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/22/2020 1330 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.