Westminster Barracks / DUI Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

DUI CRASH

CASE#:20B104170

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Connor Spurr

STATION: VSP Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME:09/06/2020 0016 hours

STREET: East West Rd

TOWN: Dummerston

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Middle Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS:Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Chelsea Whalen

AGE:29

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy NH

VEHICLE YEAR:2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Compass

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:Yes

INJURIES: Yes

HOSPITAL: Brattleboro Memorial Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 09/06/2020 at approximately 0016 hours, the Vermont State Police received a

report of a single motor vehicle crash on East West Rd, in the Town of

Dummerston (Windham County) VT. Whalen was traveling east on East West Road,

when she veered off the road going around a curve, causing the vehicle to roll

over several times. Whalen was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital for

injuries sustained from the vehicle crash. Whalen was suspected to be under the

influence of alcohol. Once medically cleared, Whalen was taken into custody and

transported to the State Police Barracks in Westminster for processing. Whalen

was issued a citation to appear at Windham County Court on 09/22/2020 at 1330

hours to answer to the charge of Driving Under the Influence. Following

processing, Whalen was released to a sober third party.

LODGED - No LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Windham

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/22/2020 1330 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.