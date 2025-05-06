STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

State of Vermont warns boaters to know the dangers of cold-water immersion

WILLISTON, Vermont (Tuesday, May 6, 2025) — As we approach Memorial Day, the “unofficial” start of summer in Vermont is just around the corner. After a long winter, many Vermonters are eager to spend more time outdoors. Thoughts of boating come to mind along with the warmer air temperatures, but people should not be fooled. Vermont’s waterway temperatures remain dangerously cold, only in the 40s to low 50s, during the month of May.

“It’s critical that early season boaters understand the dangers of cold-water immersion and take precautions to ensure that everyone recreating on the water gets home safely,” said Al Johnson, boating law administrator for the Vermont State Police’s Marine Division. “Immersion into cold water can become life threatening very quickly. Entering the water unprepared during these conditions can reduce survival times to mere minutes due to hypothermia and cold shock, causing rapid breathing, loss of dexterity, and other physical incapacitations.”

To raise awareness, the state police asks members of the public to remember these safety tips:

Check the forecast by visiting weather.gov or noaa.gov for the latest weather and marine forecasts.

Consider postponing small craft boating activities until water temperatures become warmer.

Dress for the water, not the weather by dressing in layers, wearing a properly fitted life jacket over your coat and bringing extra clothing in case you get wet.

Wear a life jacket. A life jacket only works if you’re wearing it. Accidents happen quickly, and in cold water, every second counts. Ensure that your life jacket fits properly, regardless of your swimming experience or ability.

File a float plan. Let someone know where you are going and when you expect to return.

Cold water immersion poses significant dangers to boaters including drowning and hypothermia. By prioritizing safety and taking proper precautions, boaters can significantly minimize these risks and enjoy their time on the water.

