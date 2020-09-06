Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 69 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 182,888 in the last 365 days.

Announcing the Outer Banks First Comic Just Arrived

Salt Monsters is a series of stories about mysterious events that take place on the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

CAPE HATTERAS, NC, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Issue #1 – The Beginning, a woman mysteriously disappears off the coast of Cape Hatteras, NC. Her husband claims she was taken from their boat by a 2-headed shark that climbed aboard while they were fishing. Authorities don't believe his story! He escapes police custody and is on the run hunting his wife's killer.

Issue #2 – Finhead Lives is currently in production. We're looking for backers. Please check out our Kickstarter campaign at https://kck.st/3gn7ZSU

Salt Monsters was created by Danny Taylor of Corolla, NC. The artwork was done by Mike Ruolngul. For additional information, visit www.saltmonsterscomic.com.

Artwork is available upon request.

Danny Taylor
Salt Monsters
+1 252-489-8748
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Announcing the Outer Banks First Comic Just Arrived

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.