Announcing the Outer Banks First Comic Just Arrived
Salt Monsters is a series of stories about mysterious events that take place on the Outer Banks of North Carolina.
CAPE HATTERAS, NC, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Issue #1 – The Beginning, a woman mysteriously disappears off the coast of Cape Hatteras, NC. Her husband claims she was taken from their boat by a 2-headed shark that climbed aboard while they were fishing. Authorities don't believe his story! He escapes police custody and is on the run hunting his wife's killer.
Issue #2 – Finhead Lives is currently in production. We're looking for backers. Please check out our Kickstarter campaign at https://kck.st/3gn7ZSU
Salt Monsters was created by Danny Taylor of Corolla, NC. The artwork was done by Mike Ruolngul. For additional information, visit www.saltmonsterscomic.com.
