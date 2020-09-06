Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market Share, Trends, Opportunities, Projection, Revenue, Analysis Forecast To 2026

PUNE, INDIA, INDIA, September 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market is expected to be valued at more than USD 400 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 8-10% during the forecast period (2019-2026).



From the past decade, the courier, express, and parcel (CEP) industry has been witnessing high growth rates across the world. E-commerce is the major growth driver of the CEP market, generating significant revenues for the industry. In recent years, growth in e-commerce business was leasing to an increase in business opportunities for shipping goods.

The CEP industry is posting impressive growth in the developing countries, driven by the growth in international trade, rising internet and smartphone penetration boosting the e-commerce sales, growing middle-class population and disposable incomes, and improved standards of living.

Besides e-commerce, the emerging trends of omnichannel retailing in certain countries and growth in trade driven by economic growth are also some of the drivers of the CEP industry. The lack of proper infrastructure and technology leading to inefficiency is one of the factors hindering the growth of the market.

The last-mile delivery is the crucial piece of logistics, and final mile delivery costs represent almost half of the supply chain costs. Owing to this reason and to accommodate the rising demand to reach the consumer expectations, the CEP companies are integrating the last-mile delivery to the existing services. A huge transformation is taking place in the last-mile delivery, with companies looking at alternatives, such as delivery lockers, pickup points, crowdsourced deliveries, drone deliveries, and autonomous vehicles.

The evolution of technology is reshaping the entire supply chain and reinventing the parcel industry. Technology is becoming a crucial enabler in increasing efficiency and reaching consumer expectations.

The latest report has evaluated the characteristics of the Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market. The evaluation defines the product/ service coupled with various applications of such a service or product in the various end-user sector. It also displays the analysis of management and production technology implemented. The analysis report on the global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market has provided a comprehensive study in some prevailing industry trends, detailed regional analysis, and competitive analysis for the forecast period of 2020-2026.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) 3900 market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.



Scope of the Report

The report offers a complete background analysis of the courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market, including market overview, market size estimation for key segments and emerging trends by segments, and market dynamics.

Drivers and Restraints

The analysis report describes various factors that influence the global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market positively and negatively. The report consists of a detailed study of the value of product/service, price history of product/service, and numerous prevailing trends. Moreover, it also evaluates the influence of several initiatives taken by the government and the competitive environment prevailing in the global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market during the review period. Some of the other important factors evaluated in the report are the development of technology, increasing population, and the mechanism of demand and supply noted in the global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market.

Segmental Analysis

The analysis report consists of the segmentation of the global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market on the basis of various directions coupled with geographical segmentation. The classification has been conducted with the objective of procuring appropriate and detailed insights into the global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market. The analysis report states the regional classification of North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology

The method of research has been conducted on the parameters of SWOT and Porter’s Five Force Model for the assessment period of 2020-2026. The analysis report of the global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market provides an exclusive of first-hand details of which qualitative and quantitative evaluation is performed by the skilled data analysts. Besides, the report also states an in-depth analysis of macro-economic, market trends, and administrating factors. The research procedure is divided into two steps, which are called primary and secondary researches. Acute market insight is established with such a thorough analysis of the Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market.

Key Players

The established key players of the global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market have been analyzed thoroughly. The analysis consists of the expansion strategies used by these players in the market. Some of the most common strategies are collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, rising investment, product portfolio development, and partnership. Moreover, the growing research and development initiative is further estimated to impact the expansion of the global Courier, Express and Parcel (CEP) Market in the upcoming period.



