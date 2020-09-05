Labor Day Weekend: Paramount Miami Worldcenter Largest Electronic U.S. Flag Salute to American Construction Workers

Labor Day Salute: Paramount Miami Worldcenter Illuminates with World's Largest, 700-foot-tall Electronic U.S. Flag (Bryan Glazer | World Satellite Television News) World's Largest Electronic American Flag Labor Day Skyline Salute, Paramount Miami Worldcenter (Bryan Glazer | World Satellite Television News)

The lighting is a tribute to America's construction workers and others who go to work every day in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.” — Daniel Kodsi, CEO, Paramount Miami Worldcenter

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Labor Day weekend, the new $600-million, 60-story, 700-foot-tall Paramount Miami Worldcenter is glowing with the colors of the world's largest electronic American Flag.

It is a massive red, white and blue L.E.D. skyline lighting salute to America's construction workers and others who go to work, every day, during the coronavirus crisis, according to Paramount Miami Worldcenter CEO-Developer Daniel Kodsi.

Paramount Miami Worldcenter’s vertical streams of fluttering red and white L.E.D stripes are 693-feet-tall.

At the top of the building is a 150-foot-tall by 300-foot-wide floating blue field of white five-pointed stars.

The futuristic Paramount luxury superstructure – the sixth tallest building south of New York City -- features the world's most-advanced L.E.D. animation system.

It consists of 14,300 light emitting diodes that are embedded in 10,000 panes of high impact-resistant glass.

The $3-million animation system can create a combination of 16-million colors.

The three-minute patriotic stars and stripes tower illumination starts at the top and bottom every hour; from 8 p.m. through midnight (EDT), every night through Monday.

Paramount is the soaring signature skyscraper of the $4-Billion, 27-acre Miami Worldcenter.

It is currently America’s largest urban core construction project, the nation’s second-largest master-plan real estate development and Miami’s new residential, retail, restaurant, entertainment, hospitality and transportation complex.

Miami Worldcenter is touted as, “America’s City-within-the-City-of-the-Future.”

The lighting system was designed by Gavin Cooper, CEO, of L.E.D. Smith, LLC of Delray Beach, Fla.

The system took three years to create and install.

