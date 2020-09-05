Vintage Vibes most popular set!

Introducing Vintage Vibes WorldWide, Black-Owned clothing brand by Sha'Ron Robertson

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black-Owned Vintage Clothing Business Offers Your Favorite ‘90s Nostalgia with a Modern-Day Twist

This fall, Vintage Vibes, a black-owned vintage clothing line, is bringing back the ‘90s with fervor. With its fall collection, a clothing design that transcend trends, Vintage Vibes is giving its customers their favorite ‘90s trends with a modern-day twist. While making this announcement, the clothing design CEO and founder, Sha'Ron Robertson, said her company designs future vintage pieces that would be loved for years and seasons to come.

With the ‘90s trends fast coming back into the fashion world, Vintage Vibes with its revamped brand names understands that fashion never fades. With a variety of reworked clothing and name brands, Sha’Ron says they are teaching people new and interesting ways through which they can mix retro trends with their modern wardrobes. “Our fall collection will give you a chance to reach peak of the ‘90s nostalgia. Without looking like you are out of a ‘90s music video or advertisement, our adapted vintage line has been given a 2020 twist, bringing out what made the decade what it was,” added Sha’Ron.

Their fall collection is a combination of innovative designs and vintage style. Influenced by classic style icons, shapes, and old school street brands; the unique designs provide fresh ideas with a classical twist, reviving features of handpicked gems from all over the world.

“We have everything you need to spice up your ‘90s favorites,” said Sha’Ron while listing some of the products in their fall collection. From Nike, Nike Camo, and Adidas play sets of different colors and shapes to Nike off-the-shoulder and crop jogger sets, butterfly panties, Ice Cuban link butterfly chokers, Lacoste play sets, Tommy jogger sets; Imani, Kyra and Raven platform heels; Chill cozy pants sets, Netflix and Chill sets, Carmen jeans, Baby Rompers to Christian Dior strappy tops, among many other classic plays sets; flare pants, joggers sets, heels and neck zipper ups.

Sha'Ron, who is positive that this collection will be her biggest drop yet, says she is proud of the clothing designs that she released last year from Vintage Vibes, adding that she always aims at making her customers happy and keeps customer style suggestions in mind when releasing new products. Her sentiments are supported by the testimonials that have been given by her previous and return customers.

“I got two of my favorite pair of shoes from Vintage Vibes, thanks to them, coming clutch. I have been thinking about cutting out the stores and going straight to them" said Chicago rapper and producer Kel Jvmes in his testimonial. Vintage Vibes customer turned model, Eunice Obeng, who ordered a two-piece Nike Playset, is already getting compliments with everyone loving its uniqueness. Kaitlyn raved about how "I got custom Nike shorts and will be ordering more from Vintage Vibes! Service and communication were on point, and I was definitely happy with my product,” she said in her testimonial.

Sha’Ron invites her customers to visit her shop at vintagevibesworldwide.com and to also visit their socials to look out for new products and big names that will soon be joining the Vintage Vibes family.

About Vintage Vibes

Vintage Vibes is a boutique Chicago brand dreamt up by Chicago native, Sha'Ron Robertson. Founded in 2017, Vintage Vibes was started with a clear vision: to transcend trends and instead design future vintage pieces that would be loved for seasons to come.

