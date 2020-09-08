MBio Diagnostics Announces CDC Contract for Legionella Test Development
MBio continues menu expansion for water testing platformBOULDER, COLORADO, USA, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MBio Diagnostics received a contract from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases (NCIRD) for Legionella test development. This funding will be used for initial test development and validation on MBio’s LightDeck® platform for water safety testing.
Legionnaires’ disease is a severe pneumonia caused by the bacteria Legionella pneumophilia. It causes thousands of cases in the U.S. annually and has increased by 500% in the last 20 years, making it a significant public health concern. To prevent and control outbreaks, water samples are tested routinely for Legionella. The current testing method involves culturing the sample in a microbiology laboratory, which takes 7-10 days.
MBio is developing a 2-day test to detect Legionella pneumophilia in water samples. The test will distinguish between viable and non-viable bacteria and identify species and serotype, offering more information than existing tests, which typically only determine one of these three characteristics.
Currently, MBio’s water safety tests on the LightDeck® platform include toxins associated with harmful algal blooms as well as shellfish and seawater tests. A successful Legionella test would be complementary to this menu. “This contract recognizes that value of highly sensitive, quantitative assays and further validates the versatility of our platform,” says Sarah Bickman, product manager at MBio.
About MBio Diagnostics
MBio Diagnostics is the innovator of the proprietary point-of care LightDeck® platform that delivers highly sensitive, lab-quality results in minutes. The LightDeck platform consists of a robust, portable fluorescence analyzer and disposable, multiplex test cartridges. The test procedure is simple, enabling untrained users to perform testing on-the-spot. MBio is developing a portfolio of IVD multiplex panels for COVID-19, host-response tests for acute infections and sepsis, and cardiac markers. The LightDeck platform is also commercialized for veterinary diagnostics and for environmental testing. Learn more at www.MBioDx.com
