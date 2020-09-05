Indian tech Company DxMinds launches new gaming studio in Bengaluru in support of PM Modi’s Vision Make Games in India
DxGame Studio, the top gaming studio from the house of DxMinds got successfully launched barely hours back following PM Modi's Aatm Nirbhar Bharat.BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, September 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Our country has so many ideas, so many concepts; our history has been very rich. Can we make games based on that I call upon the young talent of the country — make games in India and make games based on India too. It is said that let the game begin! So, let us start the game,” PM Modi addressed the nation as part of Make in India policy
Following the Prime Ministers aforementioned address to the nation, DxMinds Innovation Labs, a global digital transformation company headquartered in Silicon Valley of the USA and India, has launched DxGame Studio, a one-stop center that offers end-to-end game development services to the wannabes.
DxGame Studio offers diversified gaming services and covers a wide array of genres varying from the action, adventure, board to shooting, strategy, and real money games. “Despite the fact that we were at that point imparting accurate services in the gaming industry, it was under the brand of DxMinds that deals with delivering all aspects of digital transformation services. As a result of the immensely overwhelming response we have received from our clients over the years, we have thought of hosting a brand that exclusively deals with game designing and development, that too from the scratch. And so is the launch of the brand DxGame Studio. Our mission is to make DxGame studio the best global game development company ” - commented Mr. Bhabani Sankar Jena, Group CEO and Founder of DxMinds Innovation labs.
The current consequences of banning Chinese apps and games have created a space for Indian companies to flourish. There is a huge potential left in the country that remains unexplored and DxGame Studios is on the journey towards exploring the unexplored. As the world is keenly focused on Indian gaming industry, it is of no doubt that the services offered by gaming companies like DxGame Studio holds high degree of potentiality in the global space.
“We appreciate our honorable Prime Minister’s vision towards implementing Aatm Nirbhar Bharat and making India a hub of potential game development companies. DxGame studio is a powerhouse of developing groundbreaking games and comprises of highly talented developers, designers, artists, and testers who leverage state-of-the-art technologies throughout the game development process. Each step of game development at DxGame Studio is carried out with the utmost care and attention. And we are sure this move by the Government of India will help us in bringing out our best” Mr. Bhabani added.
More about DxGame Studio and DxMinds:
DxMinds is a leading product engineering company Co-founded by Mr. Bhabani Sankar Jena, a highly successful Indian serial entrepreneur and Mr. Mike Paymon, a profound technologist from the USA. The company focuses of delivering services leveraging state of the art technologies like AI, Blockchain, Mobility, BI, Big Data, Gaming etc. The futuristic services offered by DxMinds such as right engagement model, technology solutions & industry specific frameworks help businesses stay ahead of the challenges possessed by the volatile market. Also, DxMinds is specialized in building Onshore and Offshore development teams as well. Other than DxGame Studio, DxMinds hosts other subsidiaries as well and it includes DxBasket, DxTravela, DxAutomotive, and DxBots.ai.
