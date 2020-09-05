Executive Protection Training Program Led by Former Israeli Secret Service Shin Bet
Executive protection training is crucial to anyone wishing to build a career as a PSD (Personal Security Detail)/overseas contractorMIAMI , FLORIDA , USA , September 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With all that goes in the world, many are able to find a career as a personal security detail (PSD), or overseas contractor. With that said, the time is now for you to begin your career. At the Israeli Tactical School, we are offering essential classes, and training programs, that will launch your career. Our executive protection school, offers a variety of experiences, creating real life simulation. From our executive protection course, to bodyguard training, our school has it all.
In order to make it in this field, PSD’s are required to have the knowledge and skillset, to identify threats in a given manner. This could happen at any minute, so it’s paramount we create the most real-life scenarios, so when the time comes, you fall to the level of your training, which will be plenty enough for the job at hand. Aside from our bodyguard training, school, and course, we offer close protection training as well. This ranges from utilizing our close protection course, our close protection school, as well as close protection specialist training. These are a few things needed in order to become a close protection officer. We also offer VIP training services, as well as a Handgun Qualification License (HQL) class in Maryland. As you can imagine, this is one staple needed to be able to protect.
With the world not getting less dangerous, it’s great idea to become certified as a PSD. Even when times are not tough, it’s never wrong to be overly prepared. Prepare for the worst, expect the best. This type of mentality is what will keep everything safe, otherwise, the chaos will consume us. Just by preparing and taking classes, this will put you ahead of the everyday marketplace, not only allowing you to protect yourself, as well as those around you, but potentially being able to set you up for a worthwhile, and meaningful career.
The Israeli Tactical School provides comprehensive training, designed to prepare our grads for a career in public, or private careers. Whether it be corporate, executive, to celebrity, you will be set up for success. Our instructions will see to that. With a variety of training courses, and facilities, there is much to learn, practice, and implement, to prepare for the worst times. The right kind of training, trains not only the body, but the mind, which is why we take a classroom style approach, and implement it to our physical training. This allows us to equip our grads with tools to thrive when the time comes to put their skills to the test.
Upon completion of our school, our grads will have everything required to start their career, as their foundation will have been started. A proper foundation allows for success, and having access to training facilities, from world-class expertise, will create the most real-life circumstance that any certified protection training course can provide. This area of work is highly sought after, and you can imagine why. Both employers in the public, and private sectors, are constantly looking for PSD’s with high-level training, to take to the next level. This will open many doors.
The protection service industry allows for a variety of upward mobile growth, and adaptability. This of course, goes for those with proper training. A recent study conducted that over 85% of PSD students were working within the industry, within eight weeks of completing their training. Those that are willing to push themselves, are able to open doors, creating a positive change around themselves. Thus, creating their own opportunities.
With Tomer Israeli at the helm, the experience and credentials of a former Shin Bet officer, will give you all you need to succeed in your endeavor. This is why he’s taken the time to create such a detailed, and multi-faceted approach, from the executive protection course, bodyguard training and school, to the close protection specialist/officer training, Tomer has thought of it all. This said, our organization has been training protection agents for years, and is the top in its industry. Whether for corporate America, to working for celebrities, to working overseas as a contractor, our students are prepared, and have succeeded, and continue to succeed within their profession. This could be you.
What sets us apart, is our work ethic, and initiative to go the extra mile. We’re always searching for ways to adapt, and innovate, while sticking to our fundamental roots, allowing us to build on top of our success. With our school, regardless of your background, you’re in the hands of an organization that will allow you to succeed, while helping to build the fundamental skillset, and knowledge base, that will be utilized for years.
