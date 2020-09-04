Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Statement from Governor Phil Scott for Labor Day

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement:

“Every year, on first weekend of September, we celebrate the workers of our nation – those who, throughout our history, have powered our economy and communities. This year, I especially want to recognize the frontline heroes of this once-in-a-century health emergency. The nurses, custodians, grocery store workers, childcare providers, and all of those who have helped to keep Vermont one of the safest states in the county during one of most uncertain times many of us can remember.

“Our success has been earned by the labor of so many Vermonters. Those who volunteered to deliver lunches to students at home, spent their own money to make homemade masks to distribute to frontline workers, our teachers and school employees getting ready for the start of the school year, and those who have found ways to do their work from home to slow the spread and protect our most vulnerable.

“We must also remember that due to this crisis tens of thousands are out of a job, through no fault of their own. Being smart this weekend will help make sure we can continue to responsibly reopen our economy so these hardworking Vermonters can get back to work. So, while we celebrate this weekend, please do so responsibly.

“Let’s continue to show the nation that by listening to the data and science, and working together, we will get through this unprecedented time. Happy Labor Day.”

