Business Council Board to meet remotely Sept 9-10

The Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors will consider two Business Ready Community (BRC) funding requests during its regular quarterly meeting to be held remotely via Zoom.

The Board will meet at 2 p.m. on Sept. 9 for a virtual tour of Kemmerer. Board members will reconvene 8 a.m. Thursday to discuss Business Council strategy, receive updates about the Business Relief Program, consider contracts and hear two community grant proposals.

Visit https://wyomingbusiness.org/boardbook for the full agenda and meeting materials.