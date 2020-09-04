Trapper and wolf trapper education classes coming to Pocatello

Wolf trapper education and trapper education classes are once again being offered by Idaho Fish and Game in the Southeast Region. Classes had been put on hold since March due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Upcoming classes will be held at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game regional office located at 1345 Barton Road in Pocatello. Students must pre-register online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/education. Cost of each class is $9.75.

Wolf trapper education classes are scheduled as follows:

Saturday, September 12, 8 AM to Noon.

Saturday, September 12, 1:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

Only one class is required for certification.

This course will provide instruction in the areas of: wolf management, wolf trapping regulations and ethics, wolf habits and behavior, making, rigging and setting traps and snares, proper care for a wolf, reporting requirements.

Anyone intending to trap wolves that did not hold an Idaho trapping license prior to July 2011 is required to take BOTH trapper and wolf trapper education.

Trapper education classes are scheduled as follows:

Saturday, September 19, 8 AM to Noon.

Saturday, September 19, 1:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

Only one class is required for certification.

This course includes trapping laws, ethics, avoiding non-target catch, basic trapping methods, and safety.

Idaho requires anyone who has not purchased a trapping license BEFORE July 2011 to complete a mandatory trapper education course.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, class size will be limited to 15 students (no family or friends allowed in the classroom) to allow for appropriate social distancing at all times. Masks and gloves will be available at the class. Students are asked not to attend a course if they exhibit COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. Any course may be canceled should state COVID-19 guidelines change prior to a course date.

For more information, please contact the Southeast Region Fish and Game office at 208-232-4703.