ETAP QA Program Compliance Based on the Highest Standards
100+ Successful Quality Assurance Audits Since 1991
Our users continue to rely on ETAP to provide software and hardware that allows them to design, analyze, monitor, and optimize reliable and safe power systems for any industry and of any size.”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, US, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ETAP®, the world’s leading developer of power system solutions for modeling, design, analysis, optimization, control, and automation, proudly announces the completion of its 113th successful Quality Assurance Audit.
— ETAP CEO Dr. Farrokh Shokooh
From ISO 9000 to NUPIC Nuclear Joint Audits, ETAP strives for continuous improvement and compliance to highest industry standards. In fact, 93% of the U.S. Nuclear Power Generation Plants, including some of the largest firms in the industry, AECOM Power, Bechtel, Black & Veatch, Fluor, Framatome, Jacobs, Westinghouse and many others, rely on ETAP and put the software to the test through ongoing compliance audits and assessments.
The recent audit was conducted by Sargent & Lundy, making it the sixth audit the company has completed since their first ETAP QA audit in 2001.
“ETAP users continue to rely on ETAP for over three decades to provide software and hardware that allows them to design, analyze, monitor, and optimize reliable and safe power systems for any industry and of any size,” states ETAP CEO Dr. Farrokh Shokooh. He continues, “ETAP is built on the trust and the feedback of its customers, and continuously strives to improve product features and services, adding advanced capabilities with every release.”
ETAP released its latest nuclear certified version, ETAP 20.0.1, at the beginning of August 2020.
ETAP’s Commitment to Quality
ETAP believes that a well-defined and effective QA process that thrives on continuous improvement is the best vehicle to transform powerful ideas into market-leading products, while adhering to the ISO 9001 requirements. Every ETAP user benefits from the high standards ETAP sets for its products, providing the confidence that every analysis calculation result is reliable and in conformance with industry standards.
Compliance with High-impact Quality Assurance Standards
ETAP software and libraries meet the rigid standards for quality and safety established by U.S. and international standards bodies for nuclear and mission critical facilities:
US Code of Federal Regulation – Title 10 CFR Part 50, Appendix B
US Code of Federal Regulation – Title 10 CFR Part 21
US Code of Federal Regulation – Title 10 CFR Part 50.55
ASME NQA-1 (including subpart 2.7)
IEEE 730.1
ANSI / ASME N45.2
ANSI N45.2.2
CAN / CSA-Q 396.1.2
ISO 9001:2015
ETAP software strictly follows hundreds of electrical standards published by IEEE, IEC, NEC, OSHA, TUV, and many other standard organizations from around the world.
