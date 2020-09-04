New opinion: Sep. 4

The Supreme Court has issued a new opinion. The summary is below.

Oversen, et al. v. Jaeger 2020 ND 190 Docket No.: 20200234 Filing Date: 9/4/2020 Case Type: WRIT OF MANDAMUS (Civil) Author: Per Curiam

Highlight: The secretary of state does not have a duty to certify a new nomination and place the new nominee’s name on the general election ballot as a candidate for a statewide executive branch office when a vacancy on the ballot occurs after the primary election, if the vacancy did not occur as a result of one of the conditions listed in N.D.C.C. § 16.1-11-18(6).