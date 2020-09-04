Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
August 2020 | Nebraska Department of Education

Board Meets In Person with Remote Public Comment

The State Board met in person for the first time since March, and for health and safety reasons, convened at the Courtyard Marriott.  For the first time ever the board heard from the public remotely through video conference.  Members of the public could call in using a phone or computer instead of appearing in person. September’s board meeting will also be at the Courtyard Marriott and will also provide access to remote public comment.

Teacher of the Year Presentation

Nebraska’s 2020 Teacher of the Year Megan Helberg also joined the board meeting virtually to give her quarterly report. From remote meetings to solo torch runs for the Cornhusker State Games, Megan hasn’t slowed down during the pandemic. Her year just looks a little different.

Helberg shared her experience with TEDEd and her speaking engagements for NDE Administrator Days, for an NSEA video, and with several schools. Helberg says she was nervous but excited to start a new school year.

Launch Nebraska Update

Board members got an update on guidance from the department through the Launch Nebraska website.  Staff shared how the website works and highlighted the extensive guidance available from reopening to professional development and instruction. The website and guidance is updated frequently at www.launchne.com.

Contract and Grant Approvals

The Board approved a number of contracts and grants including several that will utilize CARES Act funding to address the COVID-19 impact on Nebraska schools.

CARES Act Funding

Board members also approved a contract with ACT to provide statewide general assessments for grade 11 for the 2020-2021 school year.

ACT Contract

Details of the grants and contracts can be found in the board agenda on the Nebraska Department of Education website.

