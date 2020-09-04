DNREC Announces Temporary Brandywine Zoo Weekday Closures

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will close the Brandywine Zoo on weekdays from Tuesday, Sept. 8 through at least Monday, Sept. 21 for construction. The walkway for the new Madagascar Exhibit, which is currently under construction, will be tied into the existing zoo walkway during the closure.

The Madagascar Exhibit is part of the Brandywine Zoo’s recently approved master plan and will be the largest capital improvement in the zoo’s history. The master plan focuses on improved animal welfare and guest experiences, species of conservation concern, and the inclusion of more mixed-species exhibit.

This new exhibit will be home to three Radiated Tortoises, and three species of lemurs: the Black and White Ruffed, Ring-Tailed and Crowned. Construction on the exhibit is expected to be completed this fall.

The Brandywine Zoo will remain open on Saturdays and Sundays. To schedule a visit to or for general information about the zoo, visit https://brandywinezoo.org/ or call 302-571-7747.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities, and educates Delawareans about the environment. The Division of Parks and Recreation oversees more than 26,000 acres in 17 state parks and the Brandywine Zoo. For more information, visit the website and connect with DNREC on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Shauna McVey, shauna.mcvey@delaware.gov or Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov.