Eagle Announces Board and Management Changes
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- September 4, 2020 Shares Issued: 9,965,500
Eagle Announces Board and Management Changes
VANCOUVER, BC - EAGLE I CAPITAL CORPORATION (“Eagle I” or the “Company”) announces that effective immediately, Barry Atkins has resigned as President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company. Eagle I wishes to thank Mr. Atkins for his contributions since the inception of the Company.
Michael Lerner has been appointed as a director of the Company to fill the vacancy created by the foregoing resignation. Emily Lerner and Harvey McKenzie have also been appointed as directors of the Company to fill the vacancies left by previous resignations. Michael Lerner has also been appointed to the position of Chief Financial Officer and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.
About Eagle I Capital Corporation
Eagle I Capital Corporation is a mineral exploration company with no current activities or operations.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the proposal to complete the Transaction and associated transactions. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “projects”, “plans” and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Eagle I assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by applicable law.
For more information, please contact:
Eagle I Capital Corporation
Michael Lerner, CEO, CFO and Director
Telephone: (416) 710 - 4906
Email: mlerner10@gmail.com
Michael Lerner, CEO, CFO and Director
