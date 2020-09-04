Acclaimed Editor Troy Takaki, ACE, Signs on as Manhattan Edit Workshop’s Next Artist in Residence

MEWShop’s Six Week Intensive Art of Editing Workshop is now a live online course

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manhattan Edit Workshop (MEWShop), the cutting-edge, digital-training destination for post-production specialists and content creators is proud to announce the upcoming Artist in Residence for the September 14th class will be editor Troy Takaki, ACE.**

Troy Takaki, ACE, is a top film editor who has cut such box office hits as “Sweet Home Alabama” starring Reese Witherspoon and “Hitch” starring Will Smith. He is one of the few picture editors that splits his time between features and television. Troy has also championed mentorship and inclusion in the industry through both the ACE Internship Program and by co-founding the ACE Diversity Program. He recently edited shows such as “You” for Netflix and “Mr Mercedes” for Direct TV. “Troy Takaki’s 30 years of editing experience and work in mentorship in the editing industry will give our new students an unparalleled opportunity to learn from one of the most experienced editors in the industry” says MEWShop’s President Jason Banke.

The next installment of MEWShop’s Six Week Intensive Workshop will be taught exclusively LIVE online beginning on September 14, 2020 and will be held Monday through Friday from 10 AM to 6 PM. For more information on MEWShop’s Online Six Week Intensive Workshop or to register, please visit https://www.mewshop.com/six-week-intensive-online. "We have successfully replicated our one-of-a-kind workshop and experience online since March," says MEWShop President Jason Banke. "What is really thrilling to us now is being able to offer our signature workshop outside of the New York area for students anywhere in the world.” MEWShop’s early bird pricing for $500 off ends on September 9, 2020.

About Troy Takaki: Mr. Takaki moved to Los Angeles in 1990 to pursue his filmmaking career after graduating Cum Laude with a degree in cinema from San Francisco State University. Starting in television, he worked on such hit series as “Desperate Housewives,” “Ally McBeal,” “Tales from the Crypt,” and “SeaQuest DSV.”

Takaki segued to feature films with such notable indies as “Jawbreaker” starring Rose McGowan and Judy Greer, "Slowburn" starring Minnie Driver and Josh Brolin, and “This Girl’s Life” starring Rosario Dawson and Ioan Gruffudd. His success in the independents led to studio features including “Because I Said So” starring Diane Keaton and Mandy Moore for Universal and director Michael Lehmann, “Stick It” starring Jeff Bridges for Disney and “Cheats” for New Line Cinema. Over the years he has collaborated with many successful directors including Michael Apted, David Semel and Charles Shyer. He recently credits include “You” for Netflix, “Mr. Mercedes” for Direct TV and just completed his fifth feature with director Andy Tennant, “The Secret.”

About Manhattan Edit Workshop’s LIVE Online Six Week Intensive Workshop: The post-production industry is highly competitive, and knowing the industry standards – Premiere Pro, After Effects and Avid Media Composer – is critical for success. MEWShop offers in one comprehensive six-week course, the training that young post-production professionals need in each of these editing applications, taught by certified instructors.

Beyond the creative and technical aspects of editing, a portion of the Six Week Intensive Workshop is focused on the best strategies to secure a job once the class ends. Students will draft cover letters and resumes, which will be refined over the span of the class, and also discuss with instructors about interview strategies and job applications, as well as how to appropriately set rates and find the right work for each graduate’s unique interests.

Our LIVE online workshop will run Monday - Friday from 10am - 6pm with an hour lunch. All media and projects will be provided online with screenings and discussions occurring on either Zoom or Google Hangout. Students will need to obtain an Avid license from Avid or have or obtain an Adobe Premiere Pro license for the duration of the class. These can be purchased separately, or Manhattan Edit Workshop can direct students to free or temporary options. Please make sure that your home computer specs are up to standard to handle these applications prior to taking the workshop. Manhattan Edit Workshop administration will do a trial run the week before the class begins with each student to verify that everything is working.

Online Class Highlights:

• All lessons and discussions will be live and not recorded versions.

• The same amount of one-on-one time and attention that students receive for our in-person workshop.

• Remote Adobe Premiere Pro & After Effects training (weeks 1 & 2).

• Remote Avid Media Composer training (weeks 3 & 4).

• Remote Screenings and discussions (weeks 1 - 4).

• Remote Artist in Residence experience with an accomplished editor (scheduled during week 5 & week 6).

• Remote instruction on resume and cover letters (weeks 5 & 6).

• Remote editing and one-on-one review of editing Manhattan Edit Workshop provided projects for student’s reels.

• Ability to come back for weeks 5 & 6 during a future Six Week Intensive to work on projects and receive additional one-on-one time with our instructors.

• Ability to submit and apply to our Intern Referral program

• Ability to take both Avid Certification tests remotely

Students can register here: https://www.mewshop.com/register

**Artists in Residence are schedule permitting.