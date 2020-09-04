Keahuolu Courthouse Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii — A Keahuolu Courthouse employee has tested positive for COVID-19, the Hawaii State Judiciary announced today.

The individual was last at work on Monday. After getting tested on Tuesday, the person was first told the test was negative, but later got a corrected — positive — test result on Thursday.

After conferring with the Department of Health, coworkers with close, prolonged contact with the affected individual were notified and advised to seek guidance from their medical providers. They will return to work when medically appropriate to do so.

The Third Circuit (Hawaii island) Kona District Court courtroom will be closed on Friday for thorough cleaning and disinfecting. Traffic and criminal cases will be continued.

This is the second positive case for a Judiciary employee on Hawaii island.