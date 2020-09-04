Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 652 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,139 in the last 365 days.

Sicarios in Space? - New Adventure "Sicarionauts" Explores the Most Unlikely Heroes

Sicarionauts - A Sci-Fun Adventure

Promotional Image for the Anthony Acosta's Book Sicarionauts

Sicarionauts Book Cover

Sicarionauts Book Cover

Anthony Acosta - Sicarionauts Author

Anthony Acosta - Author

Anthony Acosta's Science Fiction adventure mixes Sicarios, Terrorists, Rockets, and fun into a fast-paced rollercoaster ride that will leave you amazed.

MCALLEN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This gripping adventure will take you on the most unforgettable journey through secret spaceports in India to experimental rocket facilities in South Texas and the International Space Station. This exciting misadventure of the worst Sicarios ever (according to one observer) as every decision they make, takes them on a collision course with destiny. Follow along as they inadvertently become the earth's last line of defense as they face the world's most treacherous terrorists.

"Nice scenes and textured moments that we all experience from time to time, but don't recognize as they happen. Sicarionauts gives you moments like these through realistic characters but within outstanding and unexpected circumstances." - Tony D., Amazon Reviewer

Another reviewer called the book "a rollercoaster with characters that you need to read to believe. Sci-Fun adventure with a twist!" - Mark D., Amazon Reviewer

The well-respected reviewer the "Laptiast" said:

"The plot is strong, centered on a goal. Each chapter connects as though climbing a ladder to a climactic resolution. And what a climax it is. The story has one of the most unique and remembered endings I've ever read. When I reached the last chapter, I found myself re-reading the final scene several times because it left me bewildered. In sum, I did not expect it, and that's good because I felt amazement and also accomplishment." - Laptiast - (laptiast.com)

About the Author
Anthony Acosta is a successful creative director for a variety of Television networks for over 14 years. With a background in Information Technology and extensive experience as an independent consultant with a penchant for creative problem-solving. This aspie and geek is a lifelong fan of the Science Fiction genre. He is currently writing the second and third installments to the sicarionauts.

Pages: 172
Fiction: Science fiction
Trade paperback: 978-1-73557-820-0 / $19.99
eBook: 978-1-73557-821-7 / $4.99
Available through booksellers worldwide

Visit https://sicarionauts.com for more details.

Kennedy Media Group
+1 956-867-8088
email us here
Anthony Acosta
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Sicarios in Space? - New Adventure "Sicarionauts" Explores the Most Unlikely Heroes

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.