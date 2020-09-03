Attorney General Josh Stein Statement on Voting in North Carolina

For Immediate Release: Thursday, September 3, 2020

Contact: Laura Brewer (919) 716-6484

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today released the following statement following yesterday’s comments from President Trump encouraging North Carolinians to vote both in person and by mail and regarding an important development in the state’s lawsuit against the Postmaster General.

“Yesterday, the president encouraged North Carolinians to vote both in person and by mail, supposedly to test our state’s election system. His comments, which are deeply troubling, are just one example of his many attempts to undermine people’s faith in the integrity of our elections.

“Let me be clear: Every eligible North Carolinian should vote, but it is against the law to vote or attempt to vote twice. North Carolina’s election system is strong. It ensures that every eligible voter can vote easily, safely, securely, and only once, whether they choose to do so by mail or in person during our 17 days of early voting or on Election Day. Whichever method you choose to cast your ballot in our upcoming elections, please know that your vote will count and your voice will be heard.

“As Attorney General, I will do everything in my power to make sure the will of the people is fulfilled in November. That’s why I’m currently suing the Postmaster General and the U.S. Postal Service to ensure that election mail is delivered and counted in a timely manner and why I filed a motion in this case early this morning for a preliminary injunction to repair the damage that has already been done to our postal delivery. I’ll continue to take whatever actions are necessary to make sure that the outcome of our election is legitimate and that North Carolinians can have full faith in our election results.”

###