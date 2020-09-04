Body-Worn Camera Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Share Analysis to 2029

New Study Reports "Body-Worn Camera Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2029" has been Added on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Body-Worn Camera Market 2020-2029

Introduction/Report Summary:

This report provides in depth study of “Body-Worn Camera Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Body-Worn Camera Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Body-worn video cameras are valuable tools that can be used by law enforcement to record traffic stops, arrests, sobriety tests, and interviews. Body-worn video camera systems typically consist of a camera, microphone, battery, and onboard data storage. They are designed to be head-mounted or worn at various locations on the body, depending on the model.

Body worn cameras are primarily used for surveillance purposes by police and special law enforcement agencies. It helps in capturing evidence and recording the real time data. The major driving factor for the growth of body worn camera market is increasing need for accountability and maintenance of a transparent approach during police conduct.

Another major driving factor is that it can be used by military forces for training purposes and also can be used by special law enforcement agencies. Body worn cameras helps to provide evidence in cases of domestic violence. During accidents, it helps in improving evidence collection.

Drivers and Constraints

The fundamental dynamics that are explored in the report hold substantial influence over the Body-Worn Camera market. The report further studies on the value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. In addition to it, various growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also analyzed for the market to study the in-depth understanding of the market.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Body-Worn Camera industry.

Key Players

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – TASER International (AXON),

Digital Ally

VIEVU

Reveal

Safety Innovations

Panasonic

Pinnacle Response

PRO-VISION Video Systems

Shenzhen AEE Technology

Safety Vision LLC

GoPro (Intrensic)

Transcend Information

Wolfcom Enterprises

Veho (MUVI)

10-8 Video Systems LLC

Shenzhen Eeyelog Technology

Pannin Technologies

MaxSur and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Body-Worn Camera.

Market Segmentation based On Type, Application and Region:

The global Body-Worn Camera is analyzed for different segments to arrive at an insightful analysis. Such segmentation has been done based on type, application, and region.

Based on Type, the global Body-Worn Camera Market is segmented into Recording Type, Recording and Live Streaming Type and other

Based on Application, the Body-Worn Camera Market is segmented into Local Police, Special Law Enforcement Agencies, Civil Usage, and Others.

Based on Detailed Regional Analysis, the regional segmentation has been carried out for regions of U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the Body-Worn Camera in each regional segment mentioned above.

Key Stakeholders

Body-Worn Camera Market Manufacturers

Body-Worn Camera Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Body-Worn Camera Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points from Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Body-Worn Camera Market Overview

1.1 Body-Worn Camera Definition

1.2 Global Body-Worn Camera Market Size Status and Outlook (2014-2029)

1.3 Global Body-Worn Camera Market Size Comparison by Region (2014-2029)

1.4 Global Body-Worn Camera Market Size Comparison by Type (2014-2029)

1.5 Global Body-Worn Camera Market Size Comparison by Application (2014-2029)

1.6 Global Body-Worn Camera Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2014-2029)

1.7 Body-Worn Camera Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts on Current Market

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19 Outbreak

Chapter 2 Body-Worn Camera Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Body-Worn Camera Sales and Market Share by Player (2017-2019)

2.2 Global Body-Worn Camera Revenue and Market Share by Player (2017-2019)

2.3 Global Body-Worn Camera Average Price by Player (2017-2019)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

….

Chapter 7 Profile of Leading Body-Worn Camera Players

7.1 TASER International (AXON)

7.1.1 Company Snapshot

7.1.2 Product/Service Offered

7.1.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.1.4 COVID-19 Impact on NMK HOLDINGS PRIVATE LIMITED

7.2 Digital Ally

7.2.1 Company Snapshot

7.2.2 Product/Service Offered

7.2.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.2.4 COVID-19 Impact on NMK HOLDINGS PRIVATE LIMITED

7.3 VIEVU

7.3.1 Company Snapshot

7.3.2 Product/Service Offered

7.3.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.3.4 COVID-19 Impact on NMK HOLDINGS PRIVATE LIMITED

7.4 Reveal

7.4.1 Company Snapshot

7.4.2 Product/Service Offered

7.4.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.4.4 COVID-19 Impact on NMK HOLDINGS PRIVATE LIMITED

7.5 Safety Innovations

7.5.1 Company Snapshot

7.5.2 Product/Service Offered

7.5.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.5.4 COVID-19 Impact on NMK HOLDINGS PRIVATE LIMITED

7.6 Panasonic

7.6.1 Company Snapshot

7.6.2 Product/Service Offered

7.6.3 Business Performance (Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share)

7.6.4 COVID-19 Impact on NMK HOLDINGS PRIVATE LIMITED

Continued...

