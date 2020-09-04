Saquon Barkley, New York Giants Running Back, the Only Giant Projected Among NFL's Top 100 players of 2020

Barkley is ranked 16th on the list.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The talent-poor New York Giants put only one name in a list forecasting the top 100 players of the forthcoming 2020 NFL season, running back Saquon Barkley. Barkley is coming off a season where he sustained a high ankle sprain in Week 3, missed three and a half games and wasn't the same player following the injury. As such, Barkley is ranked 16th on the list, down from last year's No. 12.

It is no surprise that Barkley has made this list yet again. Barkley, who was named to the All-Decade Team of the Big Ten Network earlier this month, ranks already sixth in the history of the Giants, one dating back to 1925, with 11 100-yard rushing attempts. Last fall, he set a Giants record with 279 yards of scrimmage (189 rushing and 90 receiving) in an overtime victory over the Redskins in Week 16. No NFL player had generated more scrimmage yards last season in a single game. He managed 1,441 yards, 438 as receiver, through 269 touches during a 4-12 campaign in which no other New York player exceeded 800 total yards.

All of these achievements come even from an off season due to injury. But, Barkley is now completely recovered, and he is the No. 2 ranked offensive player behind Carolina 's Christian McCaffrey, based on every Fantasy Football draft Giants Wire has been directly involved in.

ESPN recently reported that they think there aren't many running backs who can exceed 1,000 yards rushing in an injury-stricken down year. But there's this young Barkley. Now dump the potential into an offense that will rely even more on the most dangerous ability position player in the Giants and set him up in the running back-friendly scheme in Jason Garrett for a big season.

“If he stays healthy, he’s the best running back in the game. Most dynamic. He can score any time he touches the ball. He has proven that.” — an anonymous NFC executive.

His signature stat was that Barkley had five rushes last season on which he reached 20-plus mph, second most in the NFL behind only Dalvin Cook (six). His 2020 projection 2020 is aimed to where Barkley will get 1,162 rushing yards, 460 receiving yards, and 11 scrimmage TDs.

The Giants were one of 28 teams to be represented by at least one player, with all coming up empty except the Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets and the Washington Football team.

