Child and Adult Care Food Program Applications Available

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Rhode Island Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (RIDE) is accepting applications from public and private institutions that would like to participate in the federally funded Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP).

Child-care centers, adult day-care centers, day-care homes, schools, and emergency shelters may participate in the CACFP, which currently provides nutritious meals to more than 13,000 participants daily at over 400 locations statewide through over 100 locally sponsored programs.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture funds the CACFP. The federal funds allow the centers to provide nutritious meals and snacks at no separate charge to infants, young children, and adults receiving services, as well as to infants and children living in emergency shelters. Sponsoring institutions serve the meals at no separate charge to all participants, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, disability, or age.

RIDE reimburses programs for each meal served, according to predetermined Department of Agriculture reimbursement rates based on the income levels of the families that the programs serve. RIDE will use the following income guidelines to determine funding through June 30, 2021:

FREE MEALS REDUCED-PRICE MEALS Number in Family Annual Gross Income Monthly Gross Income Biweekly Gross Income Weekly Gross Income Annual Gross Income Monthly Gross Income Biweekly Gross Income Weekly Gross Income 1 16,588 1,383 638 319 23,606 1,968 908 454 2 22,412 1,868 862 431 31,894 2,658 1,227 614 3 28,236 2,353 1,086 543 40,182 3,349 1,546 773 4 34,060 2,839 1,310 655 48,470 4,040 1,865 933 5 39,884 3,324 1,534 767 56,758 4,730 2,183 1,092 6 45,708 3,809 1,758 879 65,046 5,421 2,502 1,251 7 51,532 4,295 1,982 991 73,334 6,112 2,821 1,411 8 57,356 4,780 2,206 1,103 81,622 6,802 3,140 1,570 Each Add’l Family Member +5,824 +486 +224 +112 +8,288 +691 +319 +160

CACFP applications and a list of local participating agencies are available from the RIDE Office of Statewide Efficiencies, Shepard Building, 255 Westminster Street, Providence, R.I. 02903-3400. Interested organizations can contact RIDE Child Nutrition Programs at childnutritionprograms@ride.ri.gov.

USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.