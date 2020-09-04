Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Child and Adult Care Food Program Applications Available

 

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Rhode Island Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (RIDE) is accepting applications from public and private institutions that would like to participate in the federally funded Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP).

Child-care centers, adult day-care centers, day-care homes, schools, and emergency shelters may participate in the CACFP, which currently provides nutritious meals to more than 13,000 participants daily at over 400 locations statewide through over 100 locally sponsored programs.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture funds the CACFP. The federal funds allow the centers to provide nutritious meals and snacks at no separate charge to infants, young children, and adults receiving services, as well as to infants and children living in emergency shelters. Sponsoring institutions serve the meals at no separate charge to all participants, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, disability, or age.

RIDE reimburses programs for each meal served, according to predetermined Department of Agriculture reimbursement rates based on the income levels of the families that the programs serve. RIDE will use the following income guidelines to determine funding through June 30, 2021:

   FREE MEALS       REDUCED-PRICE MEALS    

Number in Family

Annual Gross Income

Monthly Gross Income

Biweekly Gross Income

Weekly Gross Income

 

Annual Gross Income

Monthly Gross Income

Biweekly Gross Income

Weekly Gross Income

1

16,588

1,383

638

319

 

23,606

1,968

908

454

2

22,412

1,868

862

431

 

31,894

2,658

1,227

614

3

28,236

2,353

1,086

543

 

40,182

3,349

1,546

773

4

34,060

2,839

1,310

655

 

48,470

4,040

1,865

933

5

39,884

3,324

1,534

767

 

56,758

4,730

2,183

1,092

6

45,708

3,809

1,758

879

 

65,046

5,421

2,502

1,251

7

51,532

4,295

1,982

991

 

73,334

6,112

2,821

1,411

8

57,356

4,780

2,206

1,103

 

81,622

6,802

3,140

1,570

Each Add’l Family Member

 

+5,824

 

+486

 

+224

 

+112

 

 

+8,288

 

+691

 

+319

 

+160

CACFP applications and a list of local participating agencies are available from the RIDE Office of Statewide Efficiencies, Shepard Building, 255 Westminster Street, Providence, R.I. 02903-3400. Interested organizations can contact RIDE Child Nutrition Programs at childnutritionprograms@ride.ri.gov.

USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

 

 

