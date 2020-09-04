Access Vehicle Records By Submitting Your Request In Minutes

Are you looking to obtain vehicle records as an individual, business owner, government agency, removal agency or a mechanic? Now with the ability to complete your form submission with an online payment, you are able to seamlessly complete your request in a matter of minutes with a click of a button!

The Driver's Privacy and Protection Act (DPPA) was passed in 1994 that limits the Motor Vehicle Division from giving out personal information unless it applies to a certain scenario. Read on to see if you meet the qualifications to receive this protected information.

DPPA for Individuals

You may qualify if one or more of the following situations apply to you:

You are requesting your own personal information

You are requesting information regarding a vehicle that was left on your property when you purchased the property

You are requesting another individual's information, but have a bill of sale or a signed affidavit that includes their approval to access their information

You are a private individual requesting information for use in legal proceedings

Complete Form

DPPA for Business or Government Agency

You may qualify if one or more of the following situations apply to you:

You work for a government agency or law enforcement and are requesting the information for use in your job

You are a business owner or employee requesting information to verify personal information given to you by someone who works for you

You are a business owner or employee and are requesting information to prevent fraud, pursue a legal remedy, or collect on a debt involving the record holder

You are requesting vehicle information for use in a current or future legal proceeding or for use by a licensed private investigator

You represent an insurer and are requesting information for claims investigation, to prevent fraud or for rating and underwriting

Complete Form

DPPA for Removal Agency or Mechanics

You may qualify if one or more of the following situations apply to you:

You are a South Dakota based towing agency requesting the name and address of any title owners or lienholders to provide them with notification that their vehicle has been towed and/or impounded

You are an out-of-state towing agency requesting the name and address of any title owners or lienholders to provide them with notification that their vehicle has been towed and/or impounded

You are a South Dakota based vehicle repair business requesting the name and address of any titled owners or lienholders to provide them with notification of your intent to obtain a title as a result of an unpaid repair bill

You are an out-of-state vehicle repair business requesting the name and address of any titled owners or lienholders to provide them with notification of your intent to obtain a title as a result of an unpaid repair bill

Complete Form

After submitting your form, please be sure to attach any of the additional requested information needed to complete your request. Requested information is federally protected by the Driver's Privacy and Protection Act. Submission of any of the above listed forms does not guarantee a release of information.