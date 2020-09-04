Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Fourth Straight Week with COVID-19 Infection Rate Below 1%

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the fourth straight week that New York State's COVID-19 infection rate has remained below 1 percent. Yesterday, 0.92 percent of tests reported to the state were positive. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

 

"Thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers across the state, New York has now gone four straight weeks with an infection rate below one percent," Governor Cuomo said. "Next week, malls in New York City and casinos across the state will be able to open, marking another milestone in our battle against COVID-19. But we cannot become complacent - we must continue to protect our progress. We must all continue to wear masks, social distance, wash our hands and above all, stay New York tough."

  

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,272 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 6 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday's observed violations is below:

 

  • Bronx - 1
  • Manhattan - 1
  • Queens - 1
  • Nassau - 1
  • Suffolk - 2

 

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

 

      Patient Hospitalization - 428 (-2)

      Patients Newly Admitted - 69

      Hospital Counties - 33

      Number ICU - 116 (-1)

      Number ICU with Intubation - 61 (+0)

      Total Discharges - 75,307 (+52)

      Deaths - 5

      Total Deaths - 25,348

 

Of the 93,395 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 864, or 0.92 percent, were positive. Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

REGION

TUESDAY

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

Capital Region

0.5%

0.8%

1.1%

Central New York

0.7%

0.6%

0.6%

Finger Lakes

0.2%

0.9%

0.8%

Long Island

0.8%

1.1%

1.4%

Mid-Hudson

0.9%

1.2%

1.0%

Mohawk Valley

0.9%

1.0%

1.5%

New York City

0.7%

0.8%

0.7%

North Country

0.6%

1.2%

0.4%

Southern Tier

0.6%

1.7%

0.8%

Western New York

1.7%

1.8%

1.6%

 

The Governor also confirmed 864 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 437,971 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 437,971 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

2,819

17

Allegany

90

0

Broome

1,342

9

Cattaraugus

223

1

Cayuga

181

0

Chautauqua

464

12

Chemung

206

1

Chenango

231

1

Clinton

152

0

Columbia

574

4

Cortland

102

0

Delaware

121

0

Dutchess

4,902

10

Erie

10,156

70

Essex

145

4

Franklin

59

0

Fulton

312

0

Genesee

300

2

Greene

313

3

Hamilton

14

0

Herkimer

306

1

Jefferson

154

0

Lewis

49

0

Livingston

188

1

Madison

474

7

Monroe

5,529

27

Montgomery

212

1

Nassau

45,008

84

Niagara

1,638

3

NYC

235,435

325

Oneida

2,295

9

Onondaga

3,947

10

Ontario

398

2

Orange

11,487

9

Orleans

307

1

Oswego

314

3

Otsego

235

26

Putnam

1,523

5

Rensselaer

854

6

Rockland

14,358

24

Saratoga

868

5

Schenectady

1,298

8

Schoharie

71

1

Schuyler

27

0

Seneca

102

1

St. Lawrence

291

4

Steuben

319

3

Suffolk

45,102

96

Sullivan

1,540

3

Tioga

211

1

Tompkins

308

5

Ulster

2,196

6

Warren

324

1

Washington

269

1

Wayne

288

5

Westchester

37,152

46

Wyoming

126

0

Yates

62

0

  

Yesterday, there were 5 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,348. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Bronx

1

Kings

1

Manhattan

2

Queens

1

