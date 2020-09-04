Fourth Straight Week with COVID-19 Infection Rate Below 1%
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the fourth straight week that New York State's COVID-19 infection rate has remained below 1 percent. Yesterday, 0.92 percent of tests reported to the state were positive. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.
"Thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers across the state, New York has now gone four straight weeks with an infection rate below one percent," Governor Cuomo said. "Next week, malls in New York City and casinos across the state will be able to open, marking another milestone in our battle against COVID-19. But we cannot become complacent - we must continue to protect our progress. We must all continue to wear masks, social distance, wash our hands and above all, stay New York tough."
Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,272 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 6 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday's observed violations is below:
- Bronx - 1
- Manhattan - 1
- Queens - 1
- Nassau - 1
- Suffolk - 2
Today's data is summarized briefly below:
Patient Hospitalization - 428 (-2)
Patients Newly Admitted - 69
Hospital Counties - 33
Number ICU - 116 (-1)
Number ICU with Intubation - 61 (+0)
Total Discharges - 75,307 (+52)
Deaths - 5
Total Deaths - 25,348
Of the 93,395 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 864, or 0.92 percent, were positive. Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
REGION
|
TUESDAY
|
WEDNESDAY
|
THURSDAY
|
Capital Region
|
0.5%
|
0.8%
|
1.1%
|
Central New York
|
0.7%
|
0.6%
|
0.6%
|
Finger Lakes
|
0.2%
|
0.9%
|
0.8%
|
Long Island
|
0.8%
|
1.1%
|
1.4%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
0.9%
|
1.2%
|
1.0%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
0.9%
|
1.0%
|
1.5%
|
New York City
|
0.7%
|
0.8%
|
0.7%
|
North Country
|
0.6%
|
1.2%
|
0.4%
|
Southern Tier
|
0.6%
|
1.7%
|
0.8%
|
Western New York
|
1.7%
|
1.8%
|
1.6%
The Governor also confirmed 864 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 437,971 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 437,971 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|
County
|
Total Positive
|
New Positive
|
Albany
|
2,819
|
17
|
Allegany
|
90
|
0
|
Broome
|
1,342
|
9
|
Cattaraugus
|
223
|
1
|
Cayuga
|
181
|
0
|
Chautauqua
|
464
|
12
|
Chemung
|
206
|
1
|
Chenango
|
231
|
1
|
Clinton
|
152
|
0
|
Columbia
|
574
|
4
|
Cortland
|
102
|
0
|
Delaware
|
121
|
0
|
Dutchess
|
4,902
|
10
|
Erie
|
10,156
|
70
|
Essex
|
145
|
4
|
Franklin
|
59
|
0
|
Fulton
|
312
|
0
|
Genesee
|
300
|
2
|
Greene
|
313
|
3
|
Hamilton
|
14
|
0
|
Herkimer
|
306
|
1
|
Jefferson
|
154
|
0
|
Lewis
|
49
|
0
|
Livingston
|
188
|
1
|
Madison
|
474
|
7
|
Monroe
|
5,529
|
27
|
Montgomery
|
212
|
1
|
Nassau
|
45,008
|
84
|
Niagara
|
1,638
|
3
|
NYC
|
235,435
|
325
|
Oneida
|
2,295
|
9
|
Onondaga
|
3,947
|
10
|
Ontario
|
398
|
2
|
Orange
|
11,487
|
9
|
Orleans
|
307
|
1
|
Oswego
|
314
|
3
|
Otsego
|
235
|
26
|
Putnam
|
1,523
|
5
|
Rensselaer
|
854
|
6
|
Rockland
|
14,358
|
24
|
Saratoga
|
868
|
5
|
Schenectady
|
1,298
|
8
|
Schoharie
|
71
|
1
|
Schuyler
|
27
|
0
|
Seneca
|
102
|
1
|
St. Lawrence
|
291
|
4
|
Steuben
|
319
|
3
|
Suffolk
|
45,102
|
96
|
Sullivan
|
1,540
|
3
|
Tioga
|
211
|
1
|
Tompkins
|
308
|
5
|
Ulster
|
2,196
|
6
|
Warren
|
324
|
1
|
Washington
|
269
|
1
|
Wayne
|
288
|
5
|
Westchester
|
37,152
|
46
|
Wyoming
|
126
|
0
|
Yates
|
62
|
0
Yesterday, there were 5 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,348. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
Deaths by County of Residence
|
County
|
New Deaths
|
Bronx
|
1
|
Kings
|
1
|
Manhattan
|
2
|
Queens
|
1