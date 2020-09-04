Boaters should be vigilant about safety

Recreation News

Friday, September 04, 2020

Floaters and boaters and other water recreationists hoping to get in another river float or day on the lake are urged to continue to follow water safety guidelines.

“As summer winds to a close, we all want to continue our fun on the water, but its important that safety always remains our top priority,” said Sara Smith, Boating Education Coordinator for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

Smith offered some basic safety tips for boaters and floaters to follow, starting with wearing a life jacket.

“The single most important thing for anyone to do is always wear a life jacket,” Smith said.

State law requires anyone under 12 to wear them, as well as anyone riding a personal watercraft or being towed behind a boat.

Some other tips to help you remain safe: