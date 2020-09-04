Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 626 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,130 in the last 365 days.

FWP seeks information on Ulm Bridge vandalism

Enforcement - Region 4

Friday, September 04, 2020

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking the public’s help for information on vandalism at the Ulm Bridge Fishing Access Site on the Missouri River near Ulm.  

FWP Game Warden Adam Gearing reports that the bridge and latrine were damaged by spray paint during the evening of August 18. 

“It’s a shame that angler’s license dollars have to be spent cleaning up the damage from people who vandalized this Fishing Access Site.  Folks should be able to go enjoy these places with family and friends without having to encounter things like this.” said Gearing.

Other incidents of vandalism have occurred over the summer at different Fishing Access Sites and also at Giant Springs State Park in Great Falls.

Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to call 1-800-TIPMONT or contact Game Warden Adam Gearing at 406-788-8552. Tips are kept confidential and a reward is possible.

You just read:

FWP seeks information on Ulm Bridge vandalism

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.