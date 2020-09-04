FWP seeks information on Ulm Bridge vandalism

Enforcement - Region 4

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking the public’s help for information on vandalism at the Ulm Bridge Fishing Access Site on the Missouri River near Ulm.

FWP Game Warden Adam Gearing reports that the bridge and latrine were damaged by spray paint during the evening of August 18.

“It’s a shame that angler’s license dollars have to be spent cleaning up the damage from people who vandalized this Fishing Access Site. Folks should be able to go enjoy these places with family and friends without having to encounter things like this.” said Gearing.

Other incidents of vandalism have occurred over the summer at different Fishing Access Sites and also at Giant Springs State Park in Great Falls.

Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to call 1-800-TIPMONT or contact Game Warden Adam Gearing at 406-788-8552. Tips are kept confidential and a reward is possible.