Items from the estate of oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens will be auctioned online, Sept. 12-15, by J. Garrett Auctioneers

Outstanding items from the estate of the late oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens will be part of a huge, four-day Texas Billionaires auction event, online-only, Sept. 12-15, by J. Garrett Auctioneers.

Museum-quality marble and bronze depiction of Othello by Pietro Calvi (Italian, 1833-1885), executed in Milan circa 1870, 36 inches tall, with original handkerchief (est. $60,000-$80,000).

Snowy oil on panel New York street scene by Guy Carleton Wiggins (American, 1883-1962), titled Winter at 57th and 5th, signed front and back and dated “1948” (est. $40,000-$100,000).

Early etching on paper by Rembrandt, of Jan Cornelis Sylvius (Eusticke’s 1st State of 3, 1633), 6 ½ inches by 5 ½ inches (sight, less the double-matted frame) (est. $15,000-$25,000).