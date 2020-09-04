Governor Cuomo Warns of Spike in Motorcycle Fatalities and Urges Motorists to Use Caution as Busy Labor Day Travel Begins

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today warned of a spike in motorcycle fatalities as reported by the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee and urged drivers and motorcyclists to use caution as the busy holiday travel begins. According to the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research at the University at Albany's Rockefeller College, preliminary data shows that as of August 15, 2020, deaths from motorcycle crashes are up more than 17 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

"Danger does not take a holiday and with increased traffic on the road this Labor Day weekend, we all have a responsibility to exercise good judgment and caution," Governor Cuomo said. "New York State will continue to crack down on dangerous driving behavior because the safety of all drivers and passengers will always be a top priority for us."

To improve safety on the roads this holiday, the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over impaired driving enforcement crackdown will continue through Labor Day. In addition, drivers are encouraged to make sure their vehicles are in good working condition and inspections are up to date before they travel. Inspection stations are open and must follow health and safety guidelines. Motorists should also check things like fluids, tire pressure, battery life, and windshield wipers. Drivers can also use the DMV website to check if their vehicle has a recall.

Mark J.F. Schroeder, DMV Commissioner and Chair of the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee, said, "The motorcycle riding season is winding down and with nice weather predicted for this long holiday weekend, we expect more traffic and more riders on the roads, so I am urging everyone to be responsible, pay attention, and slow down. We all play a part in keeping one another safe on our roads and it is up to every driver and rider to stop this alarming trend in motorcycle fatalities from continuing."

The following chart shows fatalities from motorcycle-involved crashes reported to ITSMR for 2019 and 2020.