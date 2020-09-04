DQLabs Inc Named TiE50 Award Winner at TiEcon 2020
EINPresswire.com/ -- DQLabs, has been selected as a 2020 TiE50 Winner in the prestigious TiE50 Awards Program. This ten-year-old awards competition is a program of TiEcon, the world's largest conference for tech entrepreneurs. DQLabs was recognized for its AI/ML augmented data quality platform and provides the organization a unified platform with built-in processes and technologies to catalog, profile, curate, and master your data with self-service capabilities.
We are honored to be named as the TiE50 Top Startup Award winner”, said Raj Joseph, Founder, and CEO of DQLabs. “The recognition validates our innovation in the area of data management with quality-centric focused and use of AI/ML to deal with large amounts of data and immediate ROI recognition. The platform is enterprise-ready, scalable, and enables organizations to start trusting their data in minutes”.
“TiE50 again attracted high potential startups bringing innovation from different parts of the world. Besides the recognition associated with the TiE50 award, this year TiE50 also partnered with Meet the Draper’s, a ground-breaking reality show to give an opportunity to some companies to pitch to the show,” said Kamal Anand, TiE50 Program Chair.
“For over 28 years as a not-for-profit organization dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship and with a global footprint of half a million entrepreneurs, enterprise executives, and investment professionals, at TiE Silicon Valley we take pride in the fact that we have created TiE50, a strong 10-year-old brand for recognizing high potential startups,” said B.J. Arun, President, TiE Silicon Valley.
The TiE50 Awards were presented virtually to the winners during a ceremony held on September 3rd. For more information, please go to https://www.tiecon.org/TiE50Awards2020/
About: DQLabs Inc
DQLabs.ai was created with the vision to provide a simple way for organizations to manage data and handles issues around data quality, governance, curation, master data management effectively. With the use of AI and Machine Learning – the sophistication of the technology is blended carefully with the art of simplicity and usability. All complex tasks around data ingestion, data catalog, data profiling, data curation, data governance, master data management, and reporting are all done in few clicks by any non-technical business user. To know more about the company Click here.
About TiE50
Now celebrating its tenth year, TiE50 Awards provides a one-of-a-kind showcase for the world’s top technology and technology-enabled startups. TiE Silicon Valley's premier annual awards program is keenly contested by thousands of early- to mid-stage startups of all sizes representing a wide range of verticals. Applications are rigorously reviewed by a panel of judges including venture capitalists, angels, successful entrepreneurs, and corporate executives. Since its inception, 84 percent of TiE50 winners and top startups have been funded at a total of over $1 billion. Many of these companies went on to acquisition or IPO with 29 of the exits at over $100 million.
About TiEcon
TiEcon is the world’s largest conference for entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs with participation from top technology companies, leading venture capital firms, and global service providers. Delegates range from CEOs of top companies to first-time entrepreneurs as well as corporate executives and investment professionals. TiEcon was listed as one of the 10 best conferences for ideas and entrepreneurship by Worth Magazine, along with TED and the World Economic Forum. Previous TiEcon events have attracted 5,000+ attendees from 22 countries. More information: TiEcon.org
