BHERC Announces the 26th Annual African American Film Marketplace and S.E. Manly Short Film Festival 2020 Dates

AAFM

The popular film festival make its online streaming debut in 2020 due to the COVID -19 pandemic. Submissions deadline September 18, 2020 thru Filmfreeway.com.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US, September 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center (BHERC) announced today the dates for the BHERC 26th Annual African American Film Marketplace and S.E. Manly Short Film Showcase (AAFM SEMSFS). This year the popular film fest will be streamed online on BHERC.TV Friday, October 23rd through Sunday, November 8, 2020.

The festival will run for just over two weeks and feature 100 plus films from across the country, the United Kingdom and Africa. Filmmakers will host Q and A sessions to discuss their process and industry professionals will be on hand for a variety of online panels over the course of the festival.

The short films run the gamut and include topics on Social Justice, which looks deeper into social justice issues that will inspire, challenge and entertain; Uncommon Women, compelling women-centered narratives, with female protagonists designed to appeal to a female and male audience; Loving and romance, diverse films about the many types and issues of love and relationships of all kind; Documentary, a “slice of life” set to real-life storytelling based on the real world, real people; Comedy, light hearted and written to amuse and heal the soul through laughter and Drama, intrigue, suspense and complicated characters presented in varied stories that portray realistic characters in conflict.

The African American Film Marketplace and S.E. Manly Film Festival Showcase is a prominent film festival in its 26th year, which showcases a curated selection of independent films. Since its inaugural year in 1994, it has become a recognized outlet for independent African American filmmakers to release their work to a broad audience. Viewers will be inspired by the boundless creativity of independent storytellers who are discovering and showcasing their boundary-pushing work, which is what truly makes this Festival unique.

Films are still being considered for the festival. To review the qualifications and/or submit your film go to www.filmfreeway.com. All films must be submitted by September 18, 2020.

For more information and for a complete schedule of the festival log on to www.bherc.org and check often for updates or contact bherc@bherc.org.



BE ACTIVE – ENGAGED – INSPIRED

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/black.hollywood.9

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bhercdotorg/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bhercdotorg

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/BlackHollywoodEducationResourceCenterBHERC

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/black-hollywood-education-and-resource- center/about/

HASHTAGS #news #bherc #breaking #video #tech #love #film #life #support #today #movie #adult #review #movie #story #filmmaking #filmfestival #filmmaker #camera #director #shortfilm #Youthfilms