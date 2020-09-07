Beyond ED Care: Medical Specialists Help Men Discover More Than They Expected
Acoustic Wave Therapy Can Restore Erections, But Women Also Find Hidden Benefits.EDINA, MN, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EIN-PR: Edina, Mn: Most men in Minnesota will have some sort of sexual problem someday- but not nearly enough of them will discuss them with their doctors, or even their partners.
Erectile dysfunction, or ED, which is trouble getting or maintaining an erection, gets a lot of attention, but many men suffer from equally troubling sexual problems, explains Gary Rudashevsky, CNP, a local Sexual Medicine Specialist in Edina, Minnesota. What’s more, many sexual problems occur at the same time as ED- such as decreased sensation and low testosterone- so its not so much a condition as it is one of many symptoms. Issues like premature ejaculation, for example, can lead to erectile dysfunction if not medically managed appropriately.
Here, Gary Rudashevsky sets all ‘dad jokes’ aside to discuss men’s sexual health services offered at Medical Specialists in Edina beyond Acoustic Shockwave Therapy- a GAINSWave-alternative.
“Because we offer a comprehensive suite of clinical services,” Sexual Medicine Specialist Gary Rudashevsky. began, “It is not uncommon for my patient’s partner to ask if we can help in several ways. Among the most common intimate complaints I field are menopause discomfort, the ‘spare tire’ issue, and hair loss.”
Aging Well Facts;
Falling estrogen levels are thought to be one of the main causes of joint pain during menopause.
While most people believe their appearance begins to slip around age 40, it actually starts around age 30 when our metabolism changes.
It's been estimated that around 35 million men in the United States suffer from male pattern baldness.
“Sex is very important to health and well-being; and not just among men. If you are suffering from a decreased sexual interest or ability, chances are your partner is also struggling. Be aware, too, that sexual difficulties can be a sign of or be masking serious conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and depression,” Gary warns.
Don’t be ashamed to ask for help. Most people start by searching online for ‘ED Care Near Me’. But if they decide to attend a chiropractor who cannot perform diagnostic tests for men, they are risking a lot. Once correctly diagnosed, there is plenty you can do to improve your life from boardroom to bedroom. “Many men and woman have been enjoying their social distancing business having great sex, thanks in part to our comprehensive sexual health services, which include medications, hormones, medical lasers, acoustic wave therapy, p-shot, o-shot and other advanced technologies. We can address most concerns non-surgically using scientifically validated and clinically proven techniques available to you right here at Medical Specialists.”
