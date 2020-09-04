Flowers & Plants Co. see Online Sales Soar
Flowers & Plants Co.
New trends in shopping may be paving the way for an online futureLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The effects of Covid-19 have been wide reaching, with businesses across the globe struggling to adapt to the new pressures of life under lockdown. While the negative impacts of the pandemic have been widely acknowledged, there is cause for hope in some sectors.
Flowers & Plants Co., a London based florist, have announced a large online sales increase in the last three months. The retailer, which has its headquarters in the capital, has made the announcement amid fears that traditional shopping trends are changing. ‘We’ve seen a significant move towards online shopping over the past three months,’ said Freddie Bettles Lake, the company’s Head of Commerce. ‘There was already a trend towards online shopping for flowers but the pace of change has definitely accelerated since March.’
The company now does over 80% of its overall trading online, with only a fraction of sales made at their Kensington store. And with footfall figures for high street shops at their lowest since April, it seems consumer confidence will be slow to recover. ‘We hope to see customers returning to our store in the near future,’ Mr Bettles Lake said. ‘However, we understand the problems shoppers face and the desire they have for efficient home delivery. We’ve been working hard throughout the pandemic to deliver a reliable shipping service to our customers across the UK.’
Whether consumers will return to traditional modes of shopping remains to be seen. However, the trend towards online purchases in the floral sector does provide a window into the possibilities for other retail companies. With a drive towards meeting online demands, Flowers & Plants Co. have managed to circumnavigate some of the problems faced by their competitors. ‘It’s a time of change for the industry as a whole,’ Mr Bettles Lake said. ‘Shopping habits may never return to pre-Covid norms. We’re defiantly preparing for a new world of online-focused sales.’
Flowers & Plants Co. will have their work cut out. With a contracting economy and consumers less willing to part with their cash, the fight will be on to secure brand loyalty and continue their growth.
