Court Amends Guardian Ad Litem Rules Effective Jan. 1

The Ohio Supreme Court has adopted new amendments to the rules for all domestic relations and juvenile cases when courts of common pleas appoint guardians ad litem for children.

The changes affect Superintendence Rules 48 through 48.07 for guardians ad litem (GAL) and will be effective Jan. 1.

One notable change is the increase in GAL training requirements. GALs will be required to earn 12 hours of pre-service education, six of which must be live  ̶  in person or remotely  ̶  and the other six earned from online courses, teaching, writing, mentoring, or other activities approved by the appointing court. 

Similarly, GALs will be required to complete six hours annually of continuing education, three of which must be live and the other three earned from online courses, teaching, writing, mentoring, or other activities approved by the appointing court. 

The increase in educational requirements will align Ohio with other states and expand the formats in which the hours may be earned.

Other changes to Superintendence Rule 48 include:

  • The authority of a court to limit the scope of the GAL’s appointment to address a specific item or issue
  • Guidance for when an attorney is appointed as both the child’s attorney and GAL and a conflict arises as the child’s wishes differ from the GAL’s recommendations in abuse, neglect, dependency, unruly, and delinquency cases
  • A requirement that the court provide the GAL report to all parties.

