SatRevolution Expands to Newspace Market in United Kingdom
SatRevolution, a forerunner of the space industry in Poland, announces its business expansion into UK.HARWELL, OXFORDSHIRE, ENGLAND, September 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SatRevolution (satrevolution.com), a forerunner of the space industry in Poland, today announced its business expansion into foreign markets by establishing a legal entity in UK, SatRevolution Ltd.
SatRevolution was founded in 2016 with the idea to build and launch the first Earth Observation constellation in Poland, which was eventually co-funded by the European Regional Development Fund for first 8 satellites. The opening of the new facility in Harwell will accelerate the expansion of SatRevolution into one of the largest and most developed markets in newspace. The company will serve more customers, including government, commercial, academic, and non-for-profit organizations. United Kingdom's space industry was worth £14.8 billion in 2018 with 41,900 employees, according to London Economics.
"The opening of new office in the United Kingdom is an important part of our growth strategy and global expansion, and we are thrilled to have Damian Jamroz, our VP strategist, lead the way into this new market," said Grzegorz Zwolinski, Co-founder and CEO of SatRevolution. "With new facilities in Harwell, SatRevolution will be able to innovate and develop at a completely different pace, and our new designs will reach customers much quicker too.”
SatRevolution has more than 30 staff with varying engineering specializations, from orbital engineering to mechatronics, from electronics to optical engineering, to software. The founders of the company are entrepreneurs Grzegorz Zwolinski, Damian Fijałkowski, and Radosław Łapczyński, who also manage several businesses together, including Poland’s leading mobile gaming company T-Bull. SatRevolution Ltd. in UK will be led by Damian Jamroz, an experienced manager and entrepreneur, who previously executed market entry strategies for largest CEE Power & Utility companies. Damian also has extensive leadership experience in corporate finance, venture building, mergers & acquisitions, business process optimization, and automation. Additionally, Damian is an alumni of Trinity College, University of Cambridge, where he completed multidisciplinary engineering studies with a specialization in Aeronautical and Thermal Engineering.
Today, SatRevolution is a proud services and hardware provider for numerous space- and non-space-domain businesses. SatRevolution’s new Harwell office will incorporate state-of-the-art cleanrooms and engineering facilities, as well, as customer-facing premises. “SatRevolution will continue focusing on Earth-observation technologies in Cubesat and smallsat formats from Harwell,” said Damian Jamroz. "We are pleased to continue our innovation in UK, as well as to broaden our customer reach”.
About SatRevolution
SatRevolution is a new space company based in Harwell, Oxfordshire and Wroclaw, Poland, offering complete nanosatellite systems and solutions. Founded in 2016 with the idea to build and launch an innovative Earth Observation constellation, SatRevolution has recently been co-funded by the European Regional Development Fund for the first stage of the constellation. The company specializes in Cubesat and microsat platforms and services with Earth Observation capabilities, with two satellites already in orbit and several dedicated and shared platforms on track to launch in 2020 and 2021. With recent expansion to UK, SatRevolution is aiming to become a prominent player in Newspace market in Europe and worldwide.
