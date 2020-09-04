Business Travel Insurance Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025

A New Market Study, titled “Business Travel Insurance Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

A New Market Study, titled “Business Travel Insurance Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Business Travel Insurance Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Business Travel Insurance Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Business Travel Insurance market. This report focused on Business Travel Insurance market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Business Travel Insurance Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

Business travel insurance provides insurance cover for the purpose of business trips of a customer or for an organization.

Europe is estimated to have a major share in the global market with 35%.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Business Travel Insurance market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Business Travel Insurance industry.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Business Travel Insurance market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Business Travel Insurance market in terms of revenue.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Business Travel Insurance market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Business Travel Insurance market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The following players are covered in this report:

Allianz

AIG

Zurich

Genarali

AXA Group

PICC

Tokio Marine

Sompo Japan

Chubb

MetLife

Mapfre Asistencia

Hanse Merkur

Pin An

Business Travel Insurance Breakdown Data by Type

Single Trip Coverage

Annual Multi Trip Coverage

Other

The segment of single trip coverage holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 69.7%.

Business Travel Insurance Breakdown Data by Application

Insurance Intermediaries

Insurance Company

Bank

Insurance Broker

Other

The insurance intermediaries hold an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 50% of the market share.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

5 Business Travel Insurance Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11 India

12 Central & South America

13 Key Players Profiles

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

Continued….

