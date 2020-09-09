4kFinder is a Newly-Released Video Downloader Software for Download Videos from 1000+ Sites

4kFinder has just released a new video downloader - 4kFinder app, which can download videos from more than 1000 sites!

HONG KONG, CHINA, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 4kFinder has just released a new video downloader - 4kFinder app, which can download videos from more than 1000 sites! This is a great news for video lovers to download videos and audios from the most popular video sites.

4kFinder app is a powerful video downloader, the program can download videos from over 1000 sites, including YouTube, Veoh, Vine, Vimeo, Instagram, Dailymotion, Facebook, Twitter, Bilibili and so on. The website has recently caught many video lovers' eyes around the world.

Core Features of 4kFinder for Windows/Mac

# Supports to download online videos from YouTube, Vimeo, Facebook and 1000 sites.

# Download videos, playlists, concerts, channels and subtitles from YouTube.

# Download online videos to MP4 or MP3 format.

# Extract MP3 audios from music videos, concerts, playlists.

# Support batch download and 6X faster downloading speed.

# Supports up to 8K resolution of videos and 320kbps bitrate of audios.

# Offers user-friendly interface, supports English and Japanese.

Nowadays, video plays an increasingly important role in people's lives. According to the survey, compared with content containing only text and simple pictures, content containing videos can attract more organic traffic. In this case, most online video sites are aware of the importance of protecting video resources on their sites. Many of them have turned off the download function and launched a paid subscription service, resulting in a large number of free videos that cannot be downloaded and saved. Take YouTube as an example. Only YouTube premium subscribers(costs $11.99 per month) can download YouTube content, but can only watch downloaded videos in the YouTube app, which means you can't watch downloaded videos on your own device, including MP4 players, PSP, Zune, etc.

But don't worry now, 4kFinder launched this reliable video downloader, which can solve these problem. With the help of 4kFinder, people can download and save online videos from popular video sites to hard drive, and then transfer them to more device for offline viewing, no need to subscribe to video website services. 4kFinder is a paid software($29.95 for single lifetime plan on 1 device), but the price is very reasonable and users can try it out with a 15-day trial. "Our original intention of developing 4kFinder software is to help more video enthusiasts get what they need." The developer, Abraham said.

The software has a simple interface, easy to operate, everyone can use it in very basic English (Japanese is also supported). Users only need to copy the link from the video site, paste it into 4kFinder, and click the "Analyze" button, then select the desired format and resolution or bit rate from the pop-up menu, and then click "Download". After a few seconds, the video will be on the hard drive of the PC/Mac.

4kFinder does not provide a list of all the sites it currently supports, but I tried some popular sites:

YouTube - HD 1080p,2k, 4k even 8k, playlists, channels and subtitles, it supports users to download entire YouTube playlist at once,no ad, save your time.

SoundCloud - Download music videos, MV from SoundCloud as MP3 audio formats, which is very friendly to music enthusiasts.

Veoh - Download live shows, life clips, tutorials, movies from Voeh and Google in MP4 format.

Facebook - Supports to download videos, live shows in MP4 with high quality.

Twitter - Yes, it supports, like Facebook.

Instagram - Like Facebook.

TED - Download HD speech videos with subtitles.

Mixer - I don't know if this is a program error or a computer browser setting problem. I always cannot analyze video resources.

Netflix - I tried to download 2 movies from this website, but one movie was unsuccessful. I don’t know if this is an invalid video link or a system error.

Output Formats:

Video: MP4

Audio: MP3, M4A(depends on the orginal video source)

Output Quality:

Video: 8K, 4K, 2K, 1080p, 720p, 540p, 360p, 270p, etc.

Audio: 320kbps, 160kbps, 70kbps, 50kbps.

About 4kFinder

4kFinder is an excellent and professional video downloading software. Since its launch in August, it has received a lot of praise and praise. The 4kFinder team is constantly improving technology and maintaining download services to meet the needs of more users.