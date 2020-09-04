Magnesia Market Analysis Report 2020 by Supply, Demand, Components, Trends, Size, Share and more…
The global Magnesia market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Magnesia volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Magnesia market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Magnesia in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Magnesia manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
RHI AG
Magnesita Refratários
Magnezit Group
SMZ Jelsava
Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties
Kumas-Kuthaya Magnesite Works
Nedmag Industries
Grecian Magnesite
Navarras SA
Primier Magnesia
Baymag
Korea General Magnesia Clinker Industry Group
Industrias Penoles
Ube Material Industries
ICL Industrial
Imerys
Haicheng Houying Group
Haicheng Magnesite Refractory
Haicheng Huayu Group
Jiachen Group
Liaoning Jinding Magnesite
Liaoning Wang Cheng Magnesium Group
Qinghua Refractory Group
Dashiqiao Huamei Group
Hartley (Haicheng) Magnesite
Hebei Meishen
Weifang Qiangyuan Chemical Industry
Zehui Chemicals
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Dead-Burned Magnesia
Fused Magnesia
Caustic Calcined Magnesia
Synthetic Magnesia
Segment by Application
Refractories Industry
Agriculture Industry
Chemical Intermediates
Construction Industry
Other Applications
