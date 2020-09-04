Magnesia Market Analysis Report 2020 by Supply, Demand, Components, Trends, Size, Share and more…

A new market study, titled “Global Magnesia Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, September 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magnesia Market

The global Magnesia market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. This report focuses on Magnesia volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Magnesia market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Magnesia in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Magnesia manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

RHI AG

Magnesita Refratários

Magnezit Group

SMZ Jelsava

Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties

Kumas-Kuthaya Magnesite Works

Nedmag Industries

Grecian Magnesite

Navarras SA

Primier Magnesia

Baymag

Korea General Magnesia Clinker Industry Group

Industrias Penoles

Ube Material Industries

ICL Industrial

Imerys

Haicheng Houying Group

Haicheng Magnesite Refractory

Haicheng Huayu Group

Jiachen Group

Liaoning Jinding Magnesite

Liaoning Wang Cheng Magnesium Group

Qinghua Refractory Group

Dashiqiao Huamei Group

Hartley (Haicheng) Magnesite

Hebei Meishen

Weifang Qiangyuan Chemical Industry

Zehui Chemicals

Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4698156-global-magnesia-market-professional-survey-report-2019

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Dead-Burned Magnesia

Fused Magnesia

Caustic Calcined Magnesia

Synthetic Magnesia

Segment by Application

Refractories Industry

Agriculture Industry

Chemical Intermediates

Construction Industry

Other Applications

View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4698156-global-magnesia-market-professional-survey-report-2019

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.