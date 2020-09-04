Governor Newsom Signs Emergency Proclamation to Free Up Additional Energy Capacity Amid Heat Wave 

Published: Sep 03, 2020

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today signed an emergency proclamation to free up additional energy capacity amid extreme temperatures across California.

The proclamation permits power plants to generate more power by suspending certain permitting requirements, helping to alleviate the heat-induced demands on the state’s energy grid. Facilities are required to report any violations of these suspended permitting requirements to relevant local and state regulatory bodies. The proclamation also contains provisions related to the use of generators and auxiliary ship engines.

The text of the Governor’s proclamation can be found here and a copy can be found here.

