Governor's Office Comment on Legislative Budget Bill

Spokesperson Dory MacMillan shared the following statement after the General Assembly passed a budget bill that spends the state's remaining federal COVID-19 response money and includes some provisions with state tax dollars:

The Governor is pleased that legislators followed his recommendations to maintain funding for school enrollment and invested in important areas like broadband, but they could have done much more to help North Carolinians in need. Most important, the bill should have expanded Medicaid to give 600,000 working people health care and done more for struggling small businesses and unemployed people as the Governor’s budget recommended. Legislators are leaving funds on the table and people in the lurch in a time of great crisis. The Governor will continue to review the bill. 

###

