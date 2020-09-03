09/03/20-DOBOR ANNOUNCES ALERT NOTIFICATION SERVICE

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES News Release

For Immediate News Release: September 3, 2020

DOBOR ANNOUNCES ALERT NOTIFICATION SERVICE

(Honolulu) – The DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) has entered into a contract with AlertMedia to distribute alert notices via email, text, voicemail and mobile app to the general community.

This free service and DOBOR’s messaging should be of special interest to Hawai’i boaters and ocean users. DOBOR’s alert notices will focus on the division’s activities and the incredibly diverse events which impact the numerous ocean user groups in the islands, including commercial and recreational boaters, divers, surfers, harbor tenants and other ocean related user groups.

DOBOR encourages ocean activity users to sign up for these alerts via its web sign-up page located at: https://hawaiidlnrdobor.alertmedia.com/public/v1.

Earlier this year, DOBOR offered to send notices to individuals who were just interested in DOBOR’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Those posts included bulletins on how Covid-19 was affecting DOBOR operations as well as boating and ocean recreation in the islands. Following that launch, DOBOR offered to send notices to the community about division activities like pending hearings, rule amendments, procedural changes, facility closures; anything DOBOR was doing or planning to do that would affect ocean users.

The AlertMedia software offers a host of benefits aside from quick and efficient message dissemination. It also offers message tracking, “geofencing” and weather alerts. Geofencing, allows the system administrator to encircle an area on a map and transmit messages just to users inside that geographic area. Aside from the traditional email and text message, messages can be transmitted to the public via voicemail and the AlertMedia app.

“We predict DOBOR’s notifier system will become an indispensable tool for DOBOR to reach out to the public quickly and efficiently when there is urgent need for communication. The partnership with AlertMedia not only streamlined our notification process, it allowed DOBOR to consolidate all of its notification efforts in a state-of-the-art communication environment,” said Ed Underwood, DOBOR Administrator.

Ocean activity users can download the AlertMedia app for iOS and Android via the Apple Store and Google Play.

DOBOR will adhere to strict data use policies and will never sell information on system users to a third party. Participants can unsubscribe from the service at any time.

# # #

Media contact:

AJ McWhorter Communications Specialist Hawai’i Department of Land and Natural Resources [email protected] 808-587-0396 (Communications Office)